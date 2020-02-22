Uganda Premier League (Match Day 23):

Saturday Results:

KCCA 1-1 Express

Express Bright Stars 1-0 Police

Police Wakiso Giants 1-1 Kyetume

Kyetume Tooro United 2-0 Police

Police Onduparaka 0-1 Mbarara City

The long awaited Kampala derby between KCCA and Express in the Uganda Premier League on Saturday ended in a one all stalemate at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

There was one red card (to KCCA defender Musa Ramathan) and two penalties, both successfully converted in the opening stanza of the game that followed a heavy afternoon downpour in Kampala and the surrounding areas.

KCCA took the lead through left back Mustafa Kizza’s well converted penalty.

This was neutralized by Frank “Machette” Kalanda’s penalty on the stroke of half time as the hosts had to endure the final duration of the closing half with 10 men following the unfortunate straight red card to Ramathan for stopping a goal bound goal scoring opportunity with his hands.

As early as the second minute, the visitors through Kalanda had a distant shot towards goal miss target by inches.

On 8 minutes, Isaac Doka Mweru headed out a curling corner kick from pacey winger Frank Ssenyondo.

Express goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga was well positioned to stop a low free kick delivery by Kizza after 10 minutes.

Cyrus Kibande of Express got cautioned by FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali for dangerous play onto Moses Aliro Akabo in the 12th minute.

On the quarter hour mark, Erisa Ssekisambu missed the opportunity to give the Kasasiro boys the early lead.

Muwanga shredded off a knock to soldier on before Kalanda shot wide from close range after controlling a Ssenyondo’s well delivered cross.

KCCA had the first bite onto the cherry when Kizza struck a penalty following defender Isa Muzeeyi Lumu’s foul on Sadat Anaku in the 27th minute.

Kizza confidently stood up and scored the resultant kick from the penalty mark slotting the ball to goalkeeper Muwanga’s right who dived to the left.

It would have been two for Mike Mutebi’s charges on the hour mark but Ssekisambu’s shot inside the goal area was pushed away by a double fist save from Muwanga.

With 10 minutes to wind down the first half, Eric Kenzo Kambale set up Kibande who shot over from 30 yards.

Galiwango later brushed for Kalanda inside the goal area but the shot from the former URA forward was blocked.

Towards the end of the opening half, Lukwago lost possession to Kambale way out of the goal area.

Kambale’s well laid ball to Mweru was shot towards goal and Ramathan stopped the attempt with his hand.

The referee did not hesitate to award a straight red card to Ramathan and a penalty for Express.

Meanwhile goalkeeper Lukwago was stretchered off for further medication and on came young goalkeeper Ali Mwirusi.

Kalanda sent Mwirusi the wrong way for Express’ equalizer on the stroke of half time.

Upon restart of play, KCCA stand-in captain Kizza shot high and above a free-kick from 40 yards.

Daniel Shabena shot narrowly wide towards the Express goal in the 50th minute.

The Red Eagles were awarded a free kick when Aliro brought down Mweru 20 yards away.

Kambale curled wide and high the resultant free-kick.

The second change for KCCA arrived 10 minutes into the final stanza of the game.

Utility player Julius Poloto replaced Erisa Ssekisambu.

Two minutes later, Muzamiru Mutyaba replaced the pedestrian Ibrahim Sadam who was silent for long spells of the game.

On the hour mark, Mweru limped out and his place was taken by January signing Baker Lukooya.

Moments later, Ivan Ocholit was pushed on for the hard working Ssenyondo.

Kizironi Kizito blasted over from 25 yards and Ocholit had a distant low drive sail out towards the final 20 minutes of the game.

In the final 15 minutes of the game, substitute Muzamiru Mutyaba had a distant left footed efforted parried away for safety by goalkeeper Muwanga.

On the break, another substitute Lukooya set up Ocholit who mis-controlled the ball with the first attempt before blasting wide.

It was KCCA again with Mutyaba’s curl from 20 yards and youngster Anaku beating defender Arthur Kiggundu before placing the ball wide of Muwanga’s goal posts.

There were two Express penalty shouts turned down for ball to hand incidents as the game climaxed.

The hundreds of fans left Lugogo having witnessed an end to end game, with one red card and two penalties for either side with shared points per club.

KCCA closed down leaders Vipers’ lead to four points since they have now accumulated 46 points, compared to Vipers’ 50 from 23 games played apiece.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (45’ Ali Mwirusi), Fillbert Obenchan, Musa Ramathan, Samuel Kato, Moses Aliro Okabo, Ali Abubakar Gift, Ibrahim Sadam Juma (57’ Muzamiru Mutyaba), Mustafa Kizza, Kezironi Kizito, Erisa Ssekisambu (55’ Julius Poloto), Sadat Anaku

Subs Not Used: Hassan Musana, Eric Ssenjobe, Herbert Achai, John E. Odumegwu

Manager: Mike Hilary Mutebi

Express XI: Mathias Muwanga (G.K), Martin Kizza, Isa Muzeeyi Lumu, Arthur Kiggundu, Disan Galiwango (Captain), Cyrus Kibande, Frank Ssenyondo (65’ Ivan Ocholit), Isaac Doka Mweru (60’ Baker Lukooya), Frank Kalanda, Daniel Shabena, Eric Kenzo Kambale

Subs: Tonny Kyamera (G.K), Muhammad Yiga, Sadiq Sekyembe, Desmond Kameeme, Enock Ssebagala, Ivan Ocholit

Head coach: Wasswa Bbosa

Match Officials: