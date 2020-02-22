After the climax of the Central Region Women’s Rugby XV League in which Thunderbirds were crowned champions at the Entebbe SS Playground last Saturday, February 15, Avengers coach Michael Rushwiga Bageine acknowledged that women’s rugby in Uganda is growing with deliberate efforts.

For the first time in the history of the sport in the country, there are 2 regional women’s competitions taking place concurrently, that’s Central Region fifteens league and Northern Region tens league. There is a single ladies’ team in the Eastern Region (Mbale Eagles) while the Western Region is yet to form their own team.

In total, there are 8 women’s teams actively engaged in rugby this year, the highest number ever registered in Uganda and the number is expected to grow even further with the coming seasons.

Bageine believes this is due to the deliberate efforts from all responsible authorities and individuals. These include the Uganda Rugby Union, clubs with ladies’ teams in their franchise and the individuals that have championed women’s rugby in Uganda.

Women’s rugby (in Uganda) is growing with deliberate efforts. There are more teams & even more competition between them. Avengers coach Michael Rushwiga Bageine

His colleague on the day from across the touchline, title-winner with Thunderbirds, Charles Onen shared the same view on women’s rugby in which the two gentlemen are actively engaged.

The restructuring & organisation is a big step forward for women’s rugby. The title is more competitive & every game counts. Thunderbirds coach Charles Onen

Having concluded the regular season in the respective regions, the women’s teams will, in March, compete in a franchise competition which will comprise 4 franchises, 2 from Central Region and 1 each from Northern & Eastern Regions. The franchise will begin at the semi-final stage after which the winners from the single match played respectively will face off in a final match.

Central Region will be represented by the top 2 teams from the fifteens league, Thunderbirds and Avengers. Northern Region teams will form a single franchise from the 4 teams in the league while the Eastern Region will be represented by Mbale Eagles.

The franchise competition will be closely followed by the fifteens national team training for the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup which is set to kick off in May.