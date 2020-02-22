Uganda Premier League (Match Day 23 – Friday Results):

Maroons 0-1 Busoga United

Busoga United URA 3-1 Vipers

Busoga United returned to winning ways on the road with a hard fought 1-0 victory against Maroons at the lake side Prisons Stadium, Luzira on Friday.

Late second half substitute Paul Ssekulima was the hero with an 86th minute goal following sloppy defending from the Maroons backline.

Ssekulima poked the ball home from close range past goalkeeper Emmanuel Akol after combining well with yet another substitute, the exciting youngster Isma Mugulusi.

Recovering from a 3-0 humiliation to Bright Stars on match day 21, Busoga United showed character, winning comprehensive at home 3-0 against visiting Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on the subsequent match day (22) despite playing more than an hour with 10 men following a red card to Douglas Muganga (second bookable offence).

Away to Maroons, it necessitated a goal in the final four minutes to the game to take home the maximum points.

The home side was forced into an early change when Junior Amanya took over midfielder David Ndibahwe’s place three minutes to the half hour mark.

The day’s referee David Odoi cautioned two holding midfielders before the close of business of the first; first to Busoga United’s Nelson Mandela in the 28th minute and thereafter to Davis Mayanja of Maroons on the stroke of half time.

Maroons called for their second change 10 minutes into the second half.

Musa Baden Mujahid Ogama took over the slot of former Paidha Black Angels and Onduparaka player Ceaser Olega.

Three minutes later, the visitors introduced left footed forward Lawrence “Enzo” Tezikya for Musa Magumba.

Then, with about 20 minutes to play, teenager Isma Mugulusi came in for the burly albeit hardworking center forward Sharif Kimbowa for Busoga United as dreadlocked midfielder Bronson “Rasta” Nsubuga was introduced for the immensely gifted left footed midfielder Pius “TZ Iniesta” Obuya.

With about 10 minutes to play, the Busoga United technical bench introduced Ssekulima for left footed midfielder Ivan Wani, who was apparently facing his former club.

Ssekulima needed just six minutes to make a stunning impact with an expertly taken finish to score off Mugulusi’s pass.

There was a late yellow card to Maroons’ skipper Sylvester Okello in the first minute of added time of the mandatory 90 minutes.

Busoga United midfielder David Bagole was named the pilsner man of the match.

Maximum points earned Busoga United their 36th point of the season in 23 games, remaining unmoved in 6th place on the 16 team log.

Maroons apparently suffered their 11th defeat in 23 matches, staying put with 24 points in the 13th position.

This plies more pressure to the Prisons’ funded side with eminent danger of dropping to the relegation confines if Police wins their game against Tooro United in Fort Portal on Saturday.

Next Matches:

Both Busoga United and Maroons will be back in action next week on match day 24.

Busoga United will play host to Wakiso Giants at their Mighty Arena in Jinja on Tuesday, 25th February 2020.

On the other hand, Maroons visit Vipers a day later at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Maroons will still be without their first choice goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo who was red carded for stumping Wakiso Giants’s winger Viane Ssekajugo during the Prisons’ side 2-1 slip on the road.

Team Line Ups:

Maroons XI: Emmanuel Akol (GK), Ceaser Olega (54’ Mujahid Baden Ogama), Edgar Bwogi, Sylvester Okello, Patrick Bayiga, Davis Mayanja (69’ Bronson Nsubuga), Pius Obuya, David Ndihabwe (27’ Junior Amanya), Timothy Bamulanzeki, Steven Mukwala, Fred Amaku

Subs Not Used: Walter Chandia, Maxwell Okello, Felix Okot, Solomon Walusimbi

Head coach: Douglas Bamweyana

Assistant coach: Richard Mugerwa

Busoga United XI: Ali Kimera (G.K), Julius Debbo, Kenneth Semakula, Shafiq Kakeeto, George Kasonko, Nelson Mandela, Musa Magumba (57’ Lawrence Tezikya), Jeromy Kirya, David Bagoole, Ivan Wani (78’ Paul Ssekulima), Sharif Kimbowa (68’ Isma Mugulusi)

Subs Not Used: Rogers Omedwa (G.K), Dan Sewava, Ashirafu Batwaula, Franco Balabala

Head coach: Abbey Kikomeko

Assistant Coach : Fred Lumu

Goalkeeping coach : Frank Ssebagala

Team Doctor: Ivan Kulika

Center Referee: David Odoi

Match Day 23 Continuation:

Saturday, February 22, 2020:

KCCA Vs Express – Lugogo, Kampala

Wakiso Giants Vs Kyetume – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso

Bright Stars Vs Proline – Kavumba Recreational Centre, Wakiso

Onduparaka Vs Mbarara City – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Tooro United Vs Police – St Paul’s Seminary Playground, Fort Portal

Sunday, February 23, 2020: