Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) has promised to introduce a wide range of games on the already existing menu.

The development was one of the key highlights from the second USSSA symposium held at GNS Plaza conference hall at Old Kampala, adjacent the newly opened USSSA head offices.

Addressing the key stake holders that included head teachers, games masters, sports federation representatives, the Sports minister Hon Denis Hamson Obua, and other sports ministry ambassadors, the media and other invited guests, the USSSA President Patrick Okanya expressed gratitude upon the overwhelming response for the symposium.

Okanya hinted on the key objectives of this symposium as brainstorming constructive ideas to better this association that has its founding date as far back as 1982.

“We are humbled to be back for the second USSSA Symposium. The objectives are clear; to brainstorm on how best to make USSSA and its activities better” Okanya who was flanked by members of his executive retaliated.

His rich presentation before the members curtailed the USSSA humble background todate, objectives, governance vis-à-vis administration, achievements over the calendar year, challenges, the 2020 menu as well as new developments.

Among the key achievements that USSSA had was having the presidential and parliamentary blessing prior to and after the FEASSA games in Dodoma.

He hinted on new games that will be introduced as the mind games (chess, scrabble), combat games like kickboxing, karate, boxing and Taekwondo as well as having competitive woodball championships following a largely successful pilot study in 2019 during the ball games two staged in Soroti.

Okanya listed the challenges that USSSA has encountered as inadequate funding for all school sports, limited sports facilities, inadequate sports equipment and the failure for many schools to take part in sporting events.

The symposium was also graced by two ministers as well as another Member of Parliament, Hon. Julius “Acid” Achon (representing Otuke County, Lira).

Also in attendance were Hon Obua (State minister in charge of sports) and State minister in charge of childrens’ affairs Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi who was representing the FUFA boss, Moses Magogo.

In his address, Hon. Achon who also seats on the physical education committee in Parliament vowed to work hand in hand with the newly appointed state minister of sports in all activities to promote sports.

Achon called for tax waivers on sports merchandise being imported into Uganda to further boost the development of sports with available state of art equipment.

In response to Achon’s plea, Minister Obua promised to make a deliberate effort in amending the domestic sports law which is a beaurcatic process of its own.

I WILL MAKE AN ATTEMPT FOR THE AMENDMENT OF THE SPORTS DOMESTIC LAW. ALREADY, WE ARE IN INFANTRY STAGE. THE ISSUE OF FUNDING IS TWO WAY TRAFFIC. USSSA HAS TO MAKE DELIBERATE EFFORTS TO SOLICIT FROM THE CORPORATE WORLD AS GOVERNMENT PLAYS THE SUPPLEMENTARY ROLE Hon. Hamson Denis Obua, Minister of State for Sports

The USSSA calendar already kicked off with the elite schools games.

Up next are the qualifiers for the Copa Coca Cola Football tournament and Fresh Diary secondary school games.

For starters, Mvara SS in Arua will host the Copa Coca Cola football championship as the Fresh Dairy Games will be staged in Gulu.

A number of sports federations were ably represented and deliberated fruitful ideas at the symposium.

These included among others Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Uganda Netball Federation (UNF), Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), Federation of Uganda Basketball Federation (FUFA), Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA), Uganda Tennis Association (UTA), Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF), Uganda Swimming Federation (USF), Uganda Hockey Federation (UHF) and Uganda Badminton Association (UBA).