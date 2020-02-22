2020 Source of the Nile Half Marathon:

Sunday, 23 rd February

February Jinja

Fresh from setting the 5KM road race record in Monaco, France, World and Olympic 10,000M champion Joshua Cheptegei is expected to be part of the 2020 Source of the Nile Half Marathon championship due on February 23 in Jinja city.

The development has been confirmed by the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) publicist Namayo Mawerere.

UAF (Uganda Athletics Federation) is considering inviting Joshua Cheptegei for the Source of Nile Half Marathon championship. The federation will now use the event to select the national team (men and women) to compete in the World Half Marathon Championships due next month in Poland. Namayo Mawerere, Uganda Athletics Federation Publicity Secretary

Cheptegei is on form proven recent success in France during the 5KM run.

He set a new world records at 5km to add to the 15km in 2018 and 10km in 2019.

Cheptegei is also bound to boost the national men’s team onslaught for gold when UAF selects the national team for the World Half Marathon Championships due on March 29, 2020 in Guyina, Poland.

Uganda last participated at the 2018 World Half Marathon in Valencia, Spain with the men’s team finishing 5th and women 16th position overall.

UAF has now taken over organization of the Source of the Nile Marathon, formerly sponsored by Hared Petroleum Company, which went into hibernation in 2014.

Back home however, the cries by competitors and athletics fans from Jinja City and Eastern Uganda have been heard by the athletics federation for the revival of Source of the Nile Marathon, one of the biggest sporting event especially in Busoga Region.

Daniel Rotich and Adero Nyakisi, however reigned supreme as they claimed the fourth edition of the then Hared Source of the Nile marathon whose proceeds used to donated to charity causes in fighting maternal, infant mortality and the dreaded HIV/Aids.

Rotich crossed the line in a time of 1:03:19 seconds to claim the men’s 21 kilometer race while Adero Nyakisi, returned with a bang after taking a sabbatical to take the women title in 1:17:24

Athletes from especially the high altitude Sebei Sub region (Kapchorwa, Kween and Bukwo districts) are expected to turn up in droves for the 5th edition in Jinja on February 23.

