Sunday, February 23, 2020:

Result: Papua New Guinea 19-22 Uganda

Uganda had to come from behind twice in the 9th-place semi-final against Papua New Guinea during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Papua New Guinea struck first in the game after a good reception from kick off. The patient build-up yielded the first try as a gap opened in the middle of the Ugandan defense.

Ignacio Naon | Seven Punta Papua New Guinea score try,

Uganda responded through Pius Ogena who broke a tackle on the left wing and sprinted 60m to level matters, with Wokorach adding the extras.

The momentum shifted Uganda’s way and they scored two tries before the break. Solomon Okia and Philip Wokorach touched down to put Uganda in the lead at 17-07 going into half time.

After the break, Papua New Guinea exploited Uganda’s poor reception of the restart to take control of the match and score two quick unanswered tries. They led 19-17 with 2 minutes to play.

Uganda’s first attack in the half culminated in a massive overlap on the right wing where Isaac Massanganzira walked over the whitewash for the match-winning try.

Ignacio Naon | Seven Punta Isaac Massa scores Uganda’s match winning try

The 22-19 victory set up an all-African tie in the final.

Uganda will face Zimbabwe as they make their final effort for points on the Challenger Series log with their targets set on finishing within the overall top 8 teams.