Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24): Tuesday, 25th February 2020:

Match 186: Express Vs URA – Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku (4:30 PM)

After more than two more months away from the Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku, Express Football Club returns to host at their treasured fortress.

This is after the FUFA Licensing committee re-inspected and approved the facility that was passed fit to host top flight football once again.

While away, Express had sought refuge at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso.

Sadly, the first game for Express will be played without fans after a sanction by the football governing body following indiscipline of the famous Red Army against Maroons where the opposition team bus had a screen smashed by the violent fans after a Uganda Cup match at Kavumba.

Come to the match proper, Express is fresh from holding rivals KCCA in the one all draw at Lugogo last Saturday.

Richard Wasswa Bbosa’s charges are oozing and yearning to write a bold statement following two previous wins; 1-0 away in Arua against Onduparaka and the home 2-1 win over Tooro United.

For URA, they are confident and still fresh from that 3-1 victory over table leaders Vipers at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

Both clubs will yearn and play for maximum points as they chase different missions at hand.

Currently at 37 points, Sam Ssimbwa’s URA still has a mathematical chance of catching up with leaders, Vipers who are on 50 points.

Express has 28 points from 23 matches and they are not yet safe from the relegation politicking. Therefore, maximum points will further distance the Red Eagles from the clubs fighting in the relegation fight.

Key Players:

URA will dwell upon the great form of their offensive midfielders Saidi Kyeyune, Shafiq Kagimu, Joackim Ojera, Michael Birungi as well as forwards Daniel Isiagi and Cromwell Rwothomio.

Goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi, defenders Hudu Mulikyi, Brian Majwega, Ashraf Mandela, Yeseri Waibi and Paul Mbowa are all ready for the best defensive display.

Express will look towards the fine form of pacy right winger Frank Ssenyondo, skipper Disan Galiwango, experienced defender Martin Kizza, Eric Kambale, Doka Mweru and Frank “Machette” Kalanda among others.

The closed door game will be handled by FIFA Referee William Oloya. He will be assisted by Emmanuel Okudra (first assistant) and Paul Omara as second assistant.

Deogratious Opio is the fourth official and retired FIFA Referee Catherine Adipo is the referee assessor.

Match Officials:

Referee : William Oloya

: William Oloya Assistant Referee 1: Emmanuel Okudra

Emmanuel Okudra Assistant Referee 2 : Paul Omara

: Paul Omara Fourth Official: Deogratious Opio

Deogratious Opio Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo

Full Match Day 24 Fixtures:

Tuesday 25th February 2020:

Express Vs URA – Muteesa II Stadium – Wankulukuku (4:00 pm) – Live on TV

Busoga United Vs Wakiso Giants – The Mighty Arena, Jinja SSS (4:30pm)

Proline Vs Tooro United – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4:30pm)

Wednesday 26th February 2020:

Police Vs KCCA – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4:00pm) Live on TV

Mbarara City Vs BUL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4:30pm)

Vipers Vs Maroons – St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4:30pm)

Friday 28th February 2020: