Friendly Match:

Anglophone Delegates 2-1 Francophone Delegates

Time immemorial, football has been dubbed as the “beautiful game”.

There are strong binding reasons underlying the bold assertion ranging from promotion of the teamwork element, character building and sheer entertainment.

It is upon this background that football was one of the activities selected to warmly usher in the delegates to the 2020 Africa Water Association Congress in Uganda.

The game was played under floodlights at the GEMS Cambridge facility in Luzira between the Anglophone and Francophone delegates.

Given football’s magnetic appeal, the delegates easily networked, sweated and enjoyed for a cause.

By close of business for the game, the Anglophones had smiled to a 2-1 win over Francophone delegates.

National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Managing Director Dr. Silver Mugisha led the team of Anglophones.

The victorious side was awarded with gold medals and a glittering trophy as the runners up got silver medals.

Total Uganda, NWSC and various heads of different water associations in Africa played the game.

The other sports activities carried out during included; tag of war and several fitness watch exercises.

“The importance of water and sanitation cannot be overemphasized. Total Uganda is guided by its goals to improve water and sanitation as a top priority in the communities we operate in. Our partnership with NWSC shows our commitment to enhance the lives of people in our communities and ensure sustainable development.” Obi Imemba, Managing Director of Total.

The bi-annual Congress is held by the African Water Association as part of a mechanism to enhance exchange of ideas and seek for innovative solutions related to the water and sanitation sector.

The Congress is organized by AfWA in collaboration with the Ministry of Water and Environment and National Water and Sewerage Corporation on behalf of the Government of Uganda and was officially opened by the President of Uganda, His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The main focus of the Congress was on the new breakthrough solutions and innovations to address the current water and sanitation challenges in Africa under the theme “Breaking New Grounds to Accelerate Access to Water and Sanitation for all in Africa”.

€25,000 was contributed by TOTAL Uganda towards the activities and preparations of the AfWA Congress that will be hosting various activities (networking, exhibitions, CEO Forum, a technical tour and a football match) for over 2,000 delegates and exhibitors.