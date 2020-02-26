Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24 – Wednesday Results):

Vipers Sports Club recorded their biggest home victory of the season, humiliating a hapless Maroons 5-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on match day 24 of the Uganda Premier League on Wednesday.

There were five different scorers on the red letter evening.

Allan Kayiwa scoring the opener at the end of the first half, with a calm cool finish past goalkeeper Emmanuel Akol off a well laid ball by Milton Karisa on the right.

Then, there were four second half goals by Brian Nkuubi, Milton Karisa and two substitutes Paul “Mucu” Mucureezi and Abraham Ndugwa.

There was only one yellow card by referee Alex Muhabi to Maroons’ Maxwell Okello in the 58th minute.

“We recovered well from the rubbish that we played against URA. It is a strong statement and great recovery. I thank all the players and fellow technical team members” Vipers’ head coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu disclosed.

Brian Nkuubi was named the pilsner man of the match.

The massive win takes Vipers to 53 points aloft the summit of the 16 team table standings.

Meanwhile, KCCA kept within reach of the leaders with a hard fought 1-0 win against Police during the Lugogo derby.

Mbarara City out-muscled visiting BUL 1-0 at the Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara. Skipper Hilary Mukundane scored the winning goal.

The league takes a day’s break and will return on Friday with two matches.

SC Villa hosts Bright Stars at the Mandela National Stadium.

Kyetume will play host to Onduparaka at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Innocent Wafula, Aziz Kayondo, Bashir Asiku, Geofrey Wasswa (Captain), Siraje Ssentamu, Abdul Karim Watambala, Milton Karisa, Allan Kayiwa, Fahad Bayo, Brian Nkuubi

Subs: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Bobosi Byaruhanga, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Abraham Ndugwa, Dan Sserunkuma, Paul Mucureezi, Paul Willa

Head Coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Maroons XI: Emmanuel Akol (G.K), Slyvester Okello (Captain), Edgar Bwogi, Timothy Bamulanzeki, Ramathan Shamari, Davis Mayanja, Felix Okot, Emmanuel Olinga, Solomon Walusimbi, Fred Amaku, Abraham Tusubira

Subs: Walter Chandia (G.K), Pius Obuya, Maxwell Okello, Junior Amanya, Racmac Ashaba, Ceaser Olega, Musa Ssali

Head coach: Douglas Bamweyana

