Joshua Kago Mahande, 37, is a lawyer by training who is currently employed by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS).

Mahande was among the over 500 participants that took part in the first outing of the 2020 Corporate League at Kyambogo Cricket Oval play grounds on Sunday 23rd February.

He participated in the special segment of the 35 years plus catergory, specifically created to give room to the aging cluster of employers who would hitherto have failed to compete with the fresh graduates assimilated by the various companies.

Football (five aside), tug of war, the board games (chess, draft and ludo), indoor golf putting and the exciting three legged race were some of the activities on the action packed menu as the 19th edition of the Corporate League successfully kicked off.

“The 35 years plus class of football is an interesting catergory. I have really enjoyed the game and look forward to the subsequent outings” Mahande attested to Kawowo Sports.

UBOS, on the first ever time of asking at the games managed a goal-less draw with the Standard Chartered Bank Uganda.

In some of the most high scoring games played, Cipla Quality Chemicals humiliated SGA Security 6-1, Petroleum Authority fell 5-1 to NSSF and Stanbic Bank Uganda humbled SGA Security 4-0.

CBS Radio whipped beer makers Nile Breweries Limited 3-0, Umeme Limited electrocuted Airtel Uganda 3-0, NSSF beat Electoral Commission Uganda 3-2 during the five goal thriller.

MTN Uganda lost 2-1 to beauty products kings Darling Uganda, among other results.

Meanwhile, the 3 legged race was won by Centenary Bank followed by Stanbic Bank while Bank of Africa finished third.

By and large, a massive 74 companies turned up for match day one during the day-long fun filled gala.

The Corporate League is held on the last Sunday of the month until November 2020 with the prize giving ceremony and awards dinner.

The different workers in the various companies will definitely ready themselves well in time ahead of the next outing that will happen on 29th March 2020 (venue will be confirmed).

Besides keeping the bodies fit, the Corporate provides a platform for different personalities to network and forge new relations as well as make the necessary follow ups deemed.

Selected Results