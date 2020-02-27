In the 90s and 2000s, the Ugandan top league was a big attraction to top players not only in the region but also some parts of Africa.

SC Villa, KCCA and Express FC were always home to players from Kenya, DR Congo, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Tanzania among others.

Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga takes a look at the foreign players that cut it above the rest.

Ederi Muvambane, DR Congo (KCCA)

Many regard him as the most technically foreigner to ever grace the Ugandan league. KCCA coach Mike Mutebi who coached him at Lugogo in 1997 compared his technique to that of former Arsenal and Manchester United star Robin Van Persie.

Maurice Sunguti, Kenya (Express FC, SC Villa)

The Kenyan striker played for both Express and SC Villa in the late 90s and early 2000s.

During a period when Hassan Mubiru and Andrew Mukasa were the sharpest strikers in the league, Sunguti would be the main challenger and scored goals at both clubs.

He crossed to Villa Park from Wankulukuku after the Red Eagles had snatched Mubiru and he filled the boots left by ‘Figo’ at Villa perfectly.

Bana Zidane, DR Congo (Mbarara United, Express FC)

The Congolese import later turned out for Uganda Cranes featuring in that famous defeat to Rwanda in 2003.

Top technique and immense game intelligence, Zidane was arguably the best player at Express in the early 2000s playing as a centre back and at times as an anchor-man.

His former teammate David Obua describes him as the most technically gifted foreigner ever to grace the Ugandan league.

Asan Bajope, DR Congo (KCCA)

Bajope was an exciting import from DR Congo who also played for Uganda Cranes more so during the 2004 Afcon qualifiers.

The lanky central midfielder had an eye for goal, great range of passing; vision and game intelligence that made playing football look easy.

He featured for KCCA in the early 2000s before moving to Ethiopia’s St. George.

Michael Ayeni, Nigeria (SC Villa)

His former teammate Paul Mukatabala rates him among the top three foreigners to have played in the Ugandan league.

Ayeni featured for the Jogoos in the mid-90s, was full of goals and trickery.

Many who watched him regard him as one of the best players to ever play in the Ugandan league.

Cartouche Lutula, DR Congo (Mbale Heroes)

Lutula is currently part of the technical team at Kiboga Young/Mbale Heroes.

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa once regarded him as one of the best foreigners to play here and Lutula isn’t shy of taking the title.

Actually, he believes he was even better than the highly rated Bana Zidane.

Tote Songe, DR Congo (Mbarara United, Express FC)

Songe played in a period when wing play was the order of the day and he made his mark.

After crossing from Mbarara, the pint sized left winger was on song for Express and won a number of Uganda Cups at Wankulukuku.

Very fast, a little bit of trickery and decent cross was all you got from Songe on a good day.

Bernard Mwalala, Kenya (SC Villa)

The Kenyan forward is one of the reasons SC Villa lifted the 2005 Cecafa Kagame Cup.

He was fast and lethal and his runs behind defenders made him a joy to watch.

Zazak Lingaya DR Congo (Arua, Express FC)

Zazak played at Express in the 90s and many regard him as the best of the foreign lot.

A joy to watch on the ball, Zazak made his name a song among the Wankulukuku faithful.

Allan Barakamufutiye, Burundi (SC Villa)

He is regarded by many as the most intelligent centre back from a foreign land to play here.

Mukatabala who played alongside him at Villa Park rates him among the three top talents from abroad along with Muvambane and Nigerian Ayeni.

The list of foreigners to play here is endless with others like Oscar Kadenge, Said Abedi Makasi, and James Kayimba and so on making their mark but who are your top ten?