Uganda Cranes and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club goalkeeper Charles Lukwago has made a remarkable and steadfast improvement since dislocating his left arm last Saturday in the one all draw against rivals Express at Lugogo.

Originally feared to face a lengthy time out as he fully recovers to full fitness, Lukwago, also the KCCA captain has of late shown great signs of a miraculous recovery.

At first, he was expected to be out for six weeks but specialists indicate Lukwago could take half the anticipated time to recover.

If Lukwago recovers under six weeks, he could as well be part of the Uganda Cranes squad for the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) squad by virtual of his number one status on the team.

The former Lweza and Proline goalkeeper fell awkwardly under the challenge of Eric Kambale and twisted his arm.

Vehemently, he was replaced by youngster Ali Mwirusi who was treated to rude welcome, failing to stop a penalty drilled home by Frank Kalanda.

Lukwago was then driven by the awaiting ambulance to the health dispensary for first aid and further assessment.

He has since responded well to treatment and exhibited drastic improvement, moving the hand in positions that could not move initially.

Other Options:

Just in case Lukwago fails to recover in the quickest time possible, the technical team, in particular the goalkeeping department headed by veteran Fred Kajoba Kisitu will worry less.

After all, Uganda is richly blessed by a pool of talented goalkeepers.

Many of these need a little polishing and wholesome grasp of the A,B,C about the goalkeeping geography to join the Denis Onyango, Robert Odongkara, Salim Jamal Magoola, Ismael Watenga and Mathias Kigonya enviable cluster.

Domestic goalkeepers available:

Going by the pecking order, Uganda is spolt for choice given the number of impressive goalkeepers at the team’s disposal.

Kyetume’s Joel Mutakubwa, Sports Club Villa’s Saidi Keni, Derrick Emukule (Wakiso Giants), Yusuf Wasswa (Onduparaka), Alionzi Legasson Nafian (URA), Tom Ikara (Mbarara City), Rogers Omedwa (Busoga United), Sanon Mulabi (BUL), Hassan Matovu (Proline) and Hannington Ssebwalunyo (Maroons) are all first choices at their respective clubs and therefore, have a bold genuine case to front.

It goes without a saying therefore that in case Lukwago fails the fitness test, any of the three aforementioned goalkeepers can make the final CHAN team for the Cameroon games in April (4th – 24th 2020).

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry is expected to call up to six of the stated goalkeepers for the preliminary preparations.

McKinstry will confirm the full provisional list on Thursday, 27th February 2020 at FUFA House, Mengo in Kampala.

Uganda is in group C alongside defending champions Morocco, rivals Rwanda and debutants Togo.