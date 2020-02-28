Rugby Afrique, the sport governing body in Africa, has unveiled the competition calendar for the year 2020.

Uganda’s national teams (men and women) are set to compete in the sevens & fifteens continental championships.

Rugby Africa Cup and Rugby Africa Women’s Cup tournaments will be the first to kick off from May 30, 2020 to July 3, 2020.

The Women’s Cup comprises only four nations; Kenya, Madagascar, South Africa and Uganda while the Men’s Cup has 12 nations drawn in 4 groups of 3 each.

Uganda Rugby Cranes are drawn in Group C alongside Algeria and Senegal.

Group A: Namibia, Zambia, Madagascar.

The dates and venue for the Women’s 7s have been confirmed for October 31 to November 1, 2020 in Jemmel, Tunisia but the Men’s 7s is yet to be.