It’s all systems go ahead of the second round of the national rally championship due next weekend.

But this year’s round will be more than just a championship round.

The event in Jinja will serve as a precursor for a probable host venue for this year’s Pearl of Africa rally.

The event will have eight stages covering a total competitive distance of 154.50kilometres including a super special stage at Kakindu stadium.

“When we heard there is a chance for Pearl to change places, we thought we should use this opportunity to organize our event on higher standards than before.

“We chose the best location for the stages and they are 80percent closed routes. Safety is being emphasised.

“Jinja has all that it takes to hold a big event like Pearl. It’s a tourist town with many hotels, stages among others. We hope it’s considered if all goes well,” said Kees Kagolo, the Eastern Motor club president.

Courtesy Photo

The event has attracted a massive entry of over 45crews.

“Since many crews missed out on the season-opening event in Mbarara, they will use this event to try and catch up on points.

“We expect the crews to enjoy the stages because they are a bit short, smooth and we expect less or no traffic at all,” said Kalera.

Kalera further assured that spectator view points will be easily accessible.

“The stages are like 15kilometres from the town. Viewing points were made favorable for fans where they will watch two stages from the same location in Kakira,” said Jared Karela the event clerk of course

The King of Busoga, His Majesty William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, is expected to feature in Jinja rally. Not as a spectator but as a guest driver.

“The Kyabazinga confirmed his participation. He will be given a car and he will race as a guest on Saturday at Kakindu stadium.”

After the first round in Mbarara, Duncan Mubiru leads the NRC leaderboard with 100 points followed by Fred Kitaka and Omar Mayanja with 80 and 70 points respectively.