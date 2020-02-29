4th Kabaka Birthday Volleyball Festival:

27th – 29th March 2020 – At KCCA Field – Lugogo (Next to UMA Exhibition Ground)

*Theme: Mitigate the spread of HIV/AIDS

One of the festivities that are lined up to celebrate Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 65th birthday is a volleyball tournament.

For the fourth year in a row, once again a Volleyball festival that has lured a record 80 teams will be held in honour of His Majesty’s life and deeds.

Volleyball joined the menu after the famous Airtel Kabaka Birthday run, Squash, Golf, Ludo, royal regatta (boat riding and canoeing) among other sporting disciplines.

The 2020 edition will be held at the KCCA field in Lugogo (next to UMA Exhibition Ground) volleying off on the 27th to 29th March.

Already, the tournament has been launched successfully and will be embedded along the theme “Mitigate the spread of HIV/AIDS”.

The Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga was ably represented at the launch by the speaker of the Buganda Kingdom, Owek. Patrick Luwagga Mugumbule.

In his address to the invited guests at the Kingdom headquarters found at Bulange, Mengo, Mugumbule encouraged as people to join the volleyball sport.

The guest list had members on the Volleyball festival local organizing committee, some of the participating teams, President of Uganda Volleyball Federation (Hadijah Namanda), other Kingdom officials, sponsors, partners and the media.

“The Kabaka Birthday Volleyball Festival has grown over the years. I therefore encourage as many teams to register and take part” Owek. Mugumbule noted.

Eddie Douglas Okila, the Chairperson of the Kabaka Birthday Volleyball Festival retaliated the essence of this tournament and promised tranquil organization.

Okila also expressed gratitude with the addition of the Masaza teams that will be heavily represented with several schools from each of the 18 Masaza (counties) within Buganda Kingdom as well as new teams in the Corporate category as AAR and DFCU Bank.

“The preparations for the Kabaka Birthday Volleyball Festival are ripe. We are humbled for the continued support from Buganda Kingdom and all the supportive partners. This year, the tournament will start on 27th and wind down on 29th March 2020 at the KCCA field in Lugogo. The number of teams has drastically increased from 60 in the previous edition to 80. This is attributed to the addition of the Masaza teams that join institutions, clubs and the corporates” Okila noted.

Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) President Hadijah Namanda further stressed the significance of such a tournament to the general development of Volleyball in Uganda, a poaching ground for raw talent to all the national teams and clubs as well.

“The Kabaka Volleyball Festival is one of the activities that kick off our year calendar. It is a great tournament that has helped our clubs prepare for the league as well as providing a platform to identity talented players who are later polished and groomed into better players to be used in clubs and national teams” Namanda noted.

Owek. David Mpanga, the overall chairman for the Kabaka Birthday festivities saluted the organizers of the volleyball festival for the brevity and diligence towards organizing this particular event.

“As you may be aware that volleyball is one of the events that ushers in the Kabaka Birthday. I want to salute the organzers for the job well done since the first edition. Together, we shall move to greater heights” Mpanga noted his address.

Meanwhile, the Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Recreation and Leisure, Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu hinted onto the need to assist the growth of the volleyball sport through this festival.

“Volleyball is one of the sporting disciplines played as we celebrate the Birthday of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. I urge all partners to further join hands and see this game developed to a desired level just like other sports have reached like the Airtel Masaza football. I have liked the discipline, determination and enthusiasm of the Volleyball fraternity” Owek. Ssekabembe remarked.

Key Sponsors and Partners:

The entire organization is fronted by the Buganda Kingdom, Wakiso District Volleyball Association (WADVA) under Hassan Ssekajoolo, Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF), Kawowo Sports Media, House of Talent, Victoria Hospital, MixaKids, KCCA, REPARLE, Mandulis Energy, National Council of Sports (NCS) and JESA among others.

“I am happy that every year, our school plays in the Kabaka Birthday Volleyball Festival. Even this year, we shall train well for the tournament because we need to win again. I thank my coaches, fellow players and the school management for enabling us play in this event” Rehemah Namigadde, a P7 pupil at Matugga based SunRise Primary School.

All the 47 clubs that play volleyball in Uganda will be ably represented, traditional volleyball schools, universities, educational institutions within the 18 Masaza (counties) of Buganda Kingdom as well as the Corporate world.

Primary and secondary schools will set the early pace on Friday, 27th March 2020 before the universities, clubs and corporates will join the bandwagon.

As expected, several enticing prizes that will include certificates, medals and trophies await the excelling cluster.