Moses Baryamujura Matsiko is the new president of the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) taking office with immediate effect for a two year tenure (February 2020 to February 2020).

This was confirmed on Friday, 28th February 2020 following a largely tranquil elective assembly in Kampala.

Matsiko, who is also captain of the Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa emerged victorious in a two man race, amassing 21 votes to Paul Baite’s 9.

He takes over the mantle of the Uganda Golf Union from Innocent Kihika.

The Uganda Golf Union is one of the 51 sports federations under the compliance of the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Full Executive Committee of Uganda Golf Union (UGU) – 2020 to 2022

President: Moses Baryamujura Matsiko

Vice President: John Kato

Secretary: Anthony Agaba

Treasurer: Joseph Bagabo