The second edition of the Corporate Games officially got underway at the out-side facility of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

A total of 25 (Corporate companies and organizations) turned up for match day one of the year-long championship whose winner will be crowned in December at the awards dinner.

The teams competed in football (7 aside with five men and two ladies), woodball, Tug of war, chess and the spelling bee.

In the subsequent edition, there will be netball, three legged race, swimming and athletics.

Addressing the media during the official tournament press conference held at the Namboole stadium board, Ian Rumayika, the team leader of the Corporate games Uganda lauded all the teams that participated in the games right from last year, the new companies that have shown up and those maintained.

Flanked by the Mandela stadium manager, Jamil Ssewanyana, Richard Okot (vice president of the Corporate Games), Rumanyika stressed on the essence of these games in line with the net-working, providing the physical exercise plat form and team building.

I am humbled to appreciate all the teams that played last year, those that have returned as well as the new ones. In the same vein, I would like to applaud all our sponsors and partners as the Next media (NBS TV), UBC TV, Uzima water, Ashtone events, celebrity fitness club, Nakasero Blood bank, Mandela National Stadium – Namboole and others for standing with us. The Corporate games are back to provide the plat form for networking, team building and exercising. We only allow employees that are registered with the participating companies. Ian Rumanyika, team leader Corporate Games

Before the games proper, there were aerobics and body stretching drills provided by celebrity fitness club members.

Sport is one entity of marketing destination Uganda. The common element is through sports to market after the diversity in tribes (64 different tribes in Uganda). Tourism is the lone changer. In 2019 alone, we had over 200 million tourists (foreigners) and I encourage domestic tourism. It is the main theme that we are preaching as team UTB in the corporate games. Patrick Ochieng, Deputy CEO, Uganda Tourism Board

Mandela national stadium is humbled to take part in the corporate games for the very first time. we are a company that also loves to see the development of sports in the country. Jamil Ssewanyana, Manager Namboole Stadium

Participating companies:

This year has witnessed an increament of 10 new companies from last year’s 29.

That makes the total number of 40 that will play all year round.

Some of the participating companies include; Uni engineering, PKF, Mandela National Stadium – Namboole, Uganda Retirement Benefits Authority, UTB, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Development, Ministry of Science, Technology and Information, FIDUGA – Uganda, RVZ, Uganda Industrial Research Institute, UNBS, Entrepreneur Finance Center, UAP Insurance, Darling Uganda, Plascon Paints, Blick Logistics, NIITA Uganda, Uganda Prisons Services, Joint Medical Stores (JMC), Directorate of Industrial Trianers, Uganda Heart Institute, Kampala Water, Uganda National Oil Company, Next Media, National Planning Authority (NPA) among others.

The games are held every first Sunday of the virgin month.