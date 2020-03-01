2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Second Round, First Leg

Tanzania vs Uganda

National Stadium Dar es Salaam 3PM

Uganda U17 Girls’ football national team head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has named the team that will start against Tanzania on Sunday.

Tanzania host Uganda in the first leg of the second round of the 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers at the National stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Kiyingi has maintained the core of the team that has featured in the previous games with the only change being Grace Aluka.

Aluka comes in as a replacement for injured Stella Musubika at the heart of defence and she will partner Bira Nadunga.

Daphine Nyayenga maintains her slot in goal while Samalie Nakachwa and Sumaya Komuntale are the right and left backs respectively.

With Kevin Nakachwa also ruled out due to injury, winger Catherine Nagadya has been deployed as a makeshift defensive midfielder.

She will play alongside Shakira Nyinagahirwa and Hadijja Nandago.

The front three remains unchanged with Margaret Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba and skipper Juliet Nalukenge.

Uganda’s Starting Lineup

Daphine Nyayenga, Samalie Nakachwa, Sumaya Komuntale, Grace Aluka, Bira Nadunga, Catherine Nagadya, Hadijja Nandago, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Margaret Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba

Substitutes

Joan Namusisi, Patricia Akiror, Gillian Akadinda, Gloria Namugerwa, Zaina Nandede, Zaitun Namaganda, Moureen Nangozi