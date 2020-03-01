Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership Result

Kobs 67-07 Impis

Daudi Semwami and man of the match Al-Hajji Manano were on top of their games as Kobs overwhelmingly defeated Impis at Legends Rugby Grounds on Saturday.

Kobs needed tries from Semwami, Faragi Odugo, Brian Odongo, Keith Seruyange, Conrad Mukwaya, Ivan Kirabo, Joseph Oloya and Mukili Willobo to post their biggest score this season.

Impis gathered only seven points thanks to Sedyabane Emmanuel’s late try and Katuntu Emmanuel’s conversion.

Semwami grounded Kobs’ second try after the first was awarded as a penalty try following foul play enroute to the white chalk.

Odugo and Semwami notched two more which were not converted successfully but the real moment came just before the mandatory break.

Brian Odongo made sure he was the talking point when sealed his return from injury with a a try. He muscled his way past opponents to keep Kobs in a commanding lead as they broke off for half time.

Seruyange extended Kobs’ lead in the second half when he also forced his way past his opponents with Joseph Aredo splitting the posts.

Mukwaya impressed with another try just under the uprights for Kobs after Semwami had released him the left flank.

Kirabo was available for another when he positioned himself well to receive from Semwami to easily tip.

Aredo who converted – also contributed to the subsequent try having offloaded to Mukwaya who launched a grubber kick to meet the ball mid-air before crashing over in fashion.

Oloya and Willobo scored Kobs’ last tries as they continue to chase Heathens at the summit of the Premiership log.