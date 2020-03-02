FUFA Big League (Sunday, March 1, 2020 Results):

Rwenzori Group:

Kansai Plascon 2-3 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Kigezi Home Boyz 1-2 UPDF

UPDF Kitara 2-0 Nyamityobora

Elgon Group:

Kataka 1-0 Doves All Stars

Doves All Stars Light SS 2-0 Katwe United

Katwe United MYDA 1-1 Saviour

Six matches were played in the FUFA Big League on Sunday, March 1, 2020 across the country.

A total of 15 goals were netted, five clear cut victories and only one stalemate (MYDA’s one all draw with visiting Saviour).

Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) maintained their number one status in the Rwenzori group with a hard fought 2-1 victory away to Kigezi Home Boyz at the Kabale Municipal Stadium.

Denis Ssekitoleko gave Steven Bogere’s coached side the lead.

Moments later, Sydeny Ssenyonga made it two but Farouk Samali’s late consolation created some tense finish to the match.

Second placed Ndejje University could not slip, scoring a late goal in the 5 goal thriller as the Luweero based side triumphed 3-2 over Kansai Plascon at the Bishops SS, Mukono.

Kansai Plason took a half time lead through striker Henry Kitegenyi. Much traveled forward Sula Tumusiime brought the game level for Ndejje University but Allan Oryek restored the home team’s lead at 2-1.

Tumusiime and Brian Ssali combined to inspire Ndejje University to a memorable victory, condemning the painters to their second loss in a row during the second round.

Elsewhere, Kitara remains unbeaten in all competitions this season after their 2-0 home win over visiting Nyamityobora with Brian Muluri the hero (first half brace).

In the Elgon group, Kataka out-witted visiting Doves All Stars 1-0 at the CRO play ground in Mbale.

Light SS out-muscled Allan Kabonge’s Katwe United 2-0 in Amuria.

Elgon group table leaders MYDA were held to a one all draw by Lira based Saviours.

Three clubs earn promotion to the coveted Uganda Premier League by the close of business every season in the month of May.

Two clubs earn direct promotional slots and the third one is determined via a promotional play off.

This promotional play off involves four clubs (two apiece from either groups).