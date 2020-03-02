Gift Ali has finally spoken out on being snubbed for Uganda Cranes duty ahead of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) 2020 finals revealing he was disappointed.

The KCCA midfielder however remains adamant the door is still open and won’t give up on working hard and respects the national team technical staff decisions.

“I was disappointed but then respect to the technical team because they know who is best at what and from the players they called, I think they deserve it,” said Gift on Monday.

“The disappointment part is part of the game, you win some, you lose some but the door remains open, I know I will be summoned one day.” Gift Ali on Uganda Cranes CHAN team snub

The former Proline and Police midfielder also believes the players summoned for Chan preparations deserve to be there and he wishes them well.

“As a player, the dream is to represent my country. For me to attain that, I really have to work hard but it’s not up to me to call the team,” he explains.

But again, the players they called deserve to be there. Most of them are friends and some are my teammates. I wish them well. I am going to continue working hard to see that I earn that call for now the concentration is to retain the title. Gift Ali

Gift is one the players that have been outstanding since last season and his omission didn’t go well with the public.

Currently, he is the heartbeat of the KCCA midfield and arguably the most consistent footballer in the league at the moment.