Entebbe artisan golfer Brian Kamoga toppled the rest of the other crop to win the inaugural Palm Valley Golf Open championship.

Kamoga had a total of 147 gross in two rounds over 36 holes, amassing a total of 9 birdies over 36 holes in two days.

He opened up with a dismissal 6-over-par 78 on day one, chasing the day one leader Joseph Cwinyaai for 10 strokes.

On day one, he scored two birdies on par-3 hole 4 and par-5-hole 15, 9 pars, 2 double bogies and 5 bogies.

In the closing round, Kamoga saved faced with a 3-under-par 69 as Cwinyaai faded with 9-over-par 71.

Kamoga had 7 birdies, 9 pars, and 2 bogies.

Kamoga attributed his success to belief and the continuous practice, with an earlier round on the same course days before the official tee-off.

“I have been training well and I had the belief that I would do well. Even when I was so many strokes from the leader on day one, I still believed. Also, the earlier practice round with Abraham Ainemani on the same course helped me in away. I am now focused for the Uganda Open in Kampala and I know I can make it,” Kamoga attested.

Jinja based towering golfer Grace Kasango and Cwinyaai shared second position with a joint 149 gross score in two rounds.

Christopher Baguma (150), Godfrey Nsubuga (151), Abdul Kakeeto (153), Morris Ashaba (153), Ibrahim Aliga (154), Samuel Kato (154) and Canary Kabise (154) completed the top 10 positions.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE 55 year old Catherine Pavie won the ladies group A catergory

Subsidiary category:

John Basabose won group A men as Jinja based Catherine Pavie took the women group.

In group B, James Eyul and Sharon Kawanyi took group B with 35 points and 33 points respectively.

Mark Nahabwe scored 40 points to topple Group C men.

Newly elected Uganda Golf Union President Moses Matsiko and his vice John Kato graced the tourney, their first event since taking over office barely 24 hours after the feat.

Full Leaderboard (Gross players):

1 – Brian Kamoga – 78, 69 (147)

T2 – Grace Kasango – 79, 70 (149)

T2 – Joseph Cwinyaai – 68, 81 (149)

4 – Christopher Baguma – 77, 73 (150)

5 – Godfrey Nsubuga – 79, 72 (151)

T6 – Abdul Kakeeto – 81, 72 (153)

T6 – Morris Ashaba – 81, 72 (153)

T8 – Ibrahim Aliga – 73, 81 (154)

T8 – Samuel Kato – 78, 76 (154)

T8 – Canary Kabise – 81, 73 (154)

11 – Michael Tumusiime – 78, 77 (155)

12 – James Koto – 79, 78 (157)

13 – Johnson Niwamanya – 77, 81 (158)

T14 – Ibrahim Bagalana – 76, 84 (160)

T14 – David Spencer – 77, 83 (160)

T14 – Elton Thembo – 84, 76 (160)

T17 – Rodgers Eyoyo – 80, 81 (161)

T17 – Marvin Kibirige – 82, 79 (161)

19 – Michael Alunga – 80, 82 (162)

20 – Joseph Kabonera – 83, 80 (163)

21 – Anthony Agaba – 86, 80 (166)

22 – Dominic Musoke – 80, 87 (167)

23 – Gilbert Kiiza – 93, 77 (170)

T24 – Emmanuel Moko – 87, 84 (171)

T24 – Abdullah Kakooza – 93, 78 (171)

26 – Sam Kacungira – 86, 86 (172)

27 – Samuel Opolot – 86, 90 (176)

28 –Reagan Akena – 89, 88 (177)

29 – Hassan Agotre – 87, 96 (183)

30 – Alex Coutinho – 92, 96 (188)

31 – Collin Odere – 95, 97 (192)

32 – Rodell Gaita – 75, NR (75)

33 – Denis Styles Asaba – 84, NR (84)

