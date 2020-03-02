Former minister of Works and Transport Eng. John Nasasira, (handicap 16) toppled the rest of the crop in group B at the inaugural Lake Victoria Serena and Spa club members’ championship.

Nasasira scored 39 points, two points ahead of current minister of state in charge of Karamoja Affairs, Hon. John Byabagambi.

Hon Byabagambi, playing off handicap 12) was runners up with 37 points.

For starters, Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa club will be hosting a monthly members’ championship every last Friday of the month.

The inaugural event was well attended with the overall winner, Richard Mucuguzi, handicap 28, tallying 37 points.

All the top performers in the various categories were rewarded.

David Plenderlith, playing off handicap 7 won group A men with 36 points.

Next Media Executive Director Kin Karisa, handicap 8 was runners up with 31 points.

Suresh Hisea playing off handicap 23 won group C men with 29 Points, ahead of Joseph Yiga (handicap 22) with 20 Points.

Ladies:

Koshiba Hisea (Handicap 23) excelled among the ladies having amassed 39 Points

The reigning Uganda Ladies Amateur winner Martha Babirye (Handicap 4) was runners up with 26 points.

Guest Golfers:

Entebbe Golf Club’s Marvin Kagoro (Handicap 12) was the best performing male guest golfer, scoring 35 points to win on a countback ahead of Edwards Albie, handicap 7.

The ladies best guest golfer was Uganda Breweries Head of Luxury Drinks, Annette Nakiyaga (Handicap 36) with 36 points, two better than Uganda Ladies Golf Union president, Eva Magala who is handicap 5.

Side Bets:

The men longest drive contest was won by Paul Rukundo, as Martha Babirye took the ladies prize.

In the nearest to the pin competition, Innocent Nahabwe came top and Magala returned to the podium to pick the women prize.

The tournament will be played on an monthly basis (last Friday of the month) with the best golfers rewarded at the end of the year courtesy of the sponsors, UBL (under the Johnny Walker brand) among others.

Only 7 competitions out of the 10 outings will be considered given the demanding and busy schedule of the members.

This is one of the activities that will be played at this state of art with a planned children’s clinic coming up in April 2020.

