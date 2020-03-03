Uganda Premier League (Match Day 25 – Tuesday Results):

Busoga United 1-0 Kyetume

Kyetume Proline 0-0 KCCA

Busoga United Football Club out-witted debutants Kyetume 1-0 during match day 25 of the Uganda Premier League played at the Mighty Arena in Jinja on Tuesday.

Lawrence “Enzo” Tezikya scored the priceless goal, a well drilled kick from the penalty spot past goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa a minute to the opening half hour mark.

The penalty was awarded by referee Mashood Ssali following a foul on gangly forward Sharif Kimbowa by Mutakubwa.

Busoga United goalkeeper Ali Kimera was named the Pilsner man of the match.

This was Busoga United’s 13th win of the season, taking them to 4th place with 42 points from 25 matches, as they displaced URA who play-host to Police at the Arena of Visions in Bombo this Friday.

Kyetume, playing in their debut season of the top flight league lost their 13th game in 25 matches.

The Slaughters remain 9th with 30 points from 25 matches as well.

Meanwhile, KCCA and Proline shared the spoils during a goal-less stalemate at Lugogo in Tuesday’s other game played under rainy conditions.

Match day 25 progresses on Wednesday, 4th March 2020 with two matches.

BUL hosts Onduparaka at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru and Bright Stars will be home to Mbarara City at the Kavumba Recreational Centre, Wakiso.

Team Line Ups:

Busoga United XI: Ali Kimera (G.K), Douglas Muganga, Isma Kawawulo, Shafiq Kakeeto, Nelson Mandela, Jeromey Kirya, David Bagoole, Lawrence Tezikya, Sharif Kimboowa, Ivan Wani

Subs: Rogers Omedwa (G.K), Anthony Mayanja, Paul Ssekulima, Vicent Zziwa, Julius Debbo, Dan Ssewava, Franco Balabala

Head coach: Abbey Bogere Kikomeko

Kyetume XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Jonathan Mugabi, Benon Tahomera, Chris Musoke, Julius Lule, Ibrahim Kazindula, Vincent Kayizzi, Robert Ssentongo, Baker Buyala, Ali Moses Feni, Denis Lubowa

Subs: Martin Othieno (G.K), Philmon Lutaaya, Steven Kagoda, Emmanuel Obua, Cephas Kambugu, Dan Birikwalira, Noel Nasasira

Head coach: Alex Isabirye