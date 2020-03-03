The Championship of African Nations (Chan) Tournament will officially kick off on 4th April 2020 in Cameroon.

It is now a month to the continental fiesta that only accepts the domestically based players of the respective finalists on the African continent.

Thirty one of the 34 players summoned turned up for the opening session at the green lush of GEMS Cambridge international school, Butabika.

The players (inclusive of four goalkeepers) were engaged in physical drills and lots of ball work before game situations.

The team is already in the residential camp at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisasi.

“It has been a good first day. We got all the players on Sunday night for their medical check-ups to find out the body mass, fat and related stuff. So, everyone registered last night, we had a team meeting to outline our expectations for the coming weeks so everyone was clear on what we are looking for” the Northern Irishman noted in his first interview at Butabika.

Step by Step Preparations:

McKinstry acknowledges that the team building process is a gradual one, that started way back last year with the CECAFA 2019 Senior Challenge Cup.

“We have got 4-5 weeks until the tournament kicks off and now it’s a step by step process obviously some of these players were part of our group during the CECAFA tournament so they are a little bit ahead in terms of our playing model” he added.

New faces:

There are six new players who have never worked with McKinstry since his arrival.

From Bright Stars’ goalkeeper Edwin Kiwanuka, Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), Geofrey Wasswa (Vipers), David Owori (SC Villa) to KCCA duo of Herbert Achai and Julius Poloto, these are new faces in the eyes of the head coach.

“The team has got four players in the group who have never worked with me as a coach before so they have to sort of learn some things in terms of how just we want to play as a team, but I think today was a good start for them and the boys who have been with us before helped raise the intensity levels today so for our day one. The intensity was there you can see all the boys are pleased to be here” he spoke.

Option for GEMS Cambridge:

On the pick of the training camp at the tranquil-leafy GEMS Cambridge base in Butabika, off the shores of Lake Victoria, McKinstry noted that they needed a similar environment like the one expected in Cameroon.

“We looked at a few different options, we could have had the training camp in Kampala but we want our training base to be as similar as possible to what we will experience in Cameroon. Now we can’t get everything exactly the same but look the field here is a good quality grass field and it’s only going to get better. We have got the flood lights here which is great at the Cambridge international school because it means as you may be aware our three group games in Cameroon will all kickoff at 8 O’clock in the evening so they will be played under the lights.We have the facility here to train under the lights on occasions which we will do. We think here we’ve found a good home for the next month and am also certain that we are looking forward to a good month here but we hope it’s a relationship that can continue for the months and years ahead for the Uganda Cranes” he concluded.

Day two resumes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the same place.

Since the first week of the training coincides with match day 25 of the Uganda Premier League, players requested for by the clubs will be let go to complete the matches.

On Tuesday, KCCA hosts Proline in the all Lugogo affair and Busoga United will play Kyetume at the Mighty Arena.

There will also be matches on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Uganda will face Zambia and Mali in mid March during a Chan preparatory tournament.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Edwin Kiwanuka (Bright Stars), Charles Lukwago (KCCA) Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Alionzi Nafian (URA), Saidi Keni (SC Villa)

Defenders: Mustapha Kizza (KCCA), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Geofrey Wasswa (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA), John Revita (KCCA), Samuel Kato Samuel (KCCA), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline)

Midfielders: Shafik Kagimu (URA,) Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Paul Mucureezi (Vipers), Mike Mutyaba (KCCA), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), David Owori (SC Villa), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City), Julius Poloto (KCCA)

Forwards: Samson Kigozi (Police), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Joackiam Ojera (URA), Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Steven Mukwala (Maroons), Cromwell Rwothomio (URA), Brian Ahebwa (Mbarara City)