AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

Tuesday, 31st March 2020 – South Sudan Vs Uganda Cranes

El-Hilal Stadium – Omdurman, Khartoum

Africa’s governing football body, Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the Group B match of the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between South Sudan and Uganda.

The game will be played at the Omdurman, El-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum on March 31st 2020.

Since the South Sudan Football Federation is unable to host their home matches in Juba city because of the on-going renovation of the Juba National Stadium, this calls for a neutral venue.

The Juba National Stadium is undergoing a complete face lift under the FIFA Forward Programme.

The Bright Stars team head coach Ashu Cyprian Besong will lead his troops for the first leg away against Uganda Cranes on March 28th 2020 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE South Sudan players in a training session

A few days later, both teams will square off in the return leg at the confirmed venue in Khartoum.

“We are not taking anything for granted because we know these two matches against Uganda are very important for us since we have not yet won any match in the qualifiers,” said Besong.

The game in Khartoum will be officiated by Benin’s Djindo Louis Houngnandande as the centre referee.

Uganda Cranes earned a crucial point in their opening game, drawing goal-less away to Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou before beating Malawi 2-0 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (Emmanuel Okwi and Fahad Bayo scored the goals).

South Sudan, on the other hand lost 1-0 away to Malawi and fell 2-1 at home in the second game against Burkina Faso at the Al Hilal Stadium in Khartoum, Sudan.

Uganda Cranes thus leads group B with 4 points, with one better goal advantage ahead of Burkina Faso who also have the same number of points.

Malawi Flames are in third position with 3 points, while South Sudan are yet to get a point.

The best two teams from each group will qualify for the 2021 AFCON to take place in Cameroon.