Three players have recieved their first summons to Uganda Cranes ahead of the South Sudan doubleheader in the 2021 AFCON Qualifiers.

Elvis Okello Bwomono who turns out for English League One outfit Southend United, Jayden Onen who plays for English Championship side Brentford and Anthony Uche Mubiru who features for Scottish Premiership side Hearts of Midlothian have been summoned.

Head coach Jonathan Mckinstry revealed the squad of 20 foreign-based players (who will later be joined by 5 locally-based players from the CHAN training camp) on Friday afternoon during a press briefing at FUFA House in Mengo.

Uganda will host South Sudan at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday, March 28 in the first leg with the return leg to be played three days later at Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum, Sudan.

Usual suspects Farouk Miya and Luwagga Kizito are out injured thus not part of the squad along with Murushid Juuko, Patrick Kaddu and Allan Katerega.

Goalkeeper Salim Jamal Magoola who had been previously ignored due to disciplinary issues with FUFA returns along with Alexis Bakka and Abdul Lumala who missed the home encounter against Malawi.

Uganda is top of Group B with four points from two games. The Cranes held Burkina Faso to a goalless draw before seeing off Malawi 2-0 at Namboole.

The 20-man (Foreign-Based) Squad