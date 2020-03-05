Airtel Kabaka Birthday Run 2020 (5KM, 10KM, 21KM):

Sunday, 5th April: Start & Finish – Lubiri, Mengo – Kampala

Ticket fees: 15,000/= (Also available via Airtel money: Dial *185*99#)

Theme: “Men for Good Health and Ending AIDS by 2030”

Selling Points: Airtel Service centres (Ben Kiwanuka, Thobani Building – Kampala road, New Taxi Park), Bulange Mengo, Airtel Money – *185*99#

The long awaited Airtel Kabaka Birthday run is back. His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom will officially flag off this run (5KM, 10KM, 21KM) from Lubiri Mengo in Kampala on Sunday, 5th April 2020.

This run is in celebration of the birthday for the King of Buganda Kingdom who will be marking 65 years.

The tickets, each costing Shs 15,000/= are already on the market at selected Airtel Uganda Service centers like Ben Kiwanuka, Thobani Building, Kampala road, New Taxi Park, at Bulange Mengo and via Airtel money (dial *185*99#).

This will be the 7th year in a row that the telecommunications giants are partnering with the Buganda Kingdom to make this event, arguably rising in ranks as Africa’s most sought after run happen.

The theme for the run is inclined along mitigating the spread of HIV/AIDS with strong emphasis on men; “Men for Good Health and Ending AIDS by 2030”, a theme that will be running for the next three years.

Airtel Uganda Managing Director VG Somaskhar urged Ugandans to come and grace the run like the case has been in the previous years.

Having created a lot of awareness towards Fistula and Sickle cells over the past six years, we now want to shine more light onto HIV/AIDS. We shall be working with the Buganda Kingdom, other sponsors and the ministry of health to end AIDS in the Buganda Kingdom and the entire country. Therefore, we call upon Ugandan to come in large numbers and support this cause.

The Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga lauded Airtel Uganda for “taking a keen interest in the development of Ugandan communities”.

Now that the date has been set (5th April 2020), we encourage everyone to go and buy the tickets and start exercising as we prepare for the upcoming run. We are running for a cause, and we would like to encourage me to go get tested, and treated so as to protect the girl child. We would like to thank our partners and we continue to encourage them to continue supporting our communities. Airtel Uganda has been by our side in different Kingdom matters and we are grateful for this partnership. Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, Prime minister of Buganda Kingdom

The Kabaka run is an annual event celebrated to mark Kabaka Mutebi II’s birthday.

It is part and parcel of the partnership that Airtel Uganda has with the Buganda Kingdom to sponsor four of their most important activities; the Airtel Kabaka Birthday run and birthday celebration festivities, Kabaka’s Coronation, Eid El Fitril and the Masaza Cup, the Buganda Kingdom’s football tournament.

Ticket selling points:

Ugandans are urged to buy tickets from selected Airtel Service Centres to include Ben Kiwanuka, Thobani Building on Kampala road and at the New Taxi Park, Bulange Mengo and tickets can also be purchased using the most convinent way – Airtel Money by dialing *185*99# and keenly following the prompts.

Each of the ticket costs Shs 15,000 and comes with a red branded running vest, water bottle and a kit bag.