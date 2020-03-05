Castle Lite Entebbe Ladies Golf Open 2020:

Day 1: Friday, 6 th March

Friday, 6 March Day 2 & Climax: Saturday, 7th March

*At Entebbe Golf Club

The 10th edition of the Castle Lite Entebbe Ladies Golf open will swing off on Friday at the par 71 dog-legged lake side golfing facility in Entebbe.

A total of 50 female golfers will vey for the coveted prize over two rounds in 36 holes.

The official tournament draw was released on the eve of the championship that will engage the subsidiary golfers on day two.

The earlier tee-off is schedule at 10 AM for the trio of Pamela Tumusiime, Yu Feng and Gladness Tarimo.

Uganda Ladies Golf Union President Evah Magala will follow suit, 10 minutes later alongside Palm Valley’s Melon Kyomugisha and Entebbe Club’s Bridget Basima.

Dar es Salaam based golfer Elias Vicky will tee off at 10:20 AM, playing with Bridget Nakamoga and Wendy Angudeyo.

Defending champion Irene Nakalemba has been scheduled for 12:10 PM where she will play alongside Aidah Khamisi and Kabale Golf Club member Shiela Kesime.

Pre-tournament favorite Martha Babirye will tee off by 11:50 AM in the company of Judith Komugisha and Lillian Koowa.

Babirye, also the reigning Uganda Amateurs Golf Open Champion had a successful practice round on Thursday and attests she has all it takes to win this championship.

I have taken like three months without playing in Entebbe. I am back to compete and win. The field is competitive but I have the confidence that I will perform well. Martha Babirye, Handicap 4 lady golfer

Entebbe based Maureen Okura who will be teeing off at 10:50 AM alongside Jenninah Nasimolo and Reginah Namata believes the tournament will provide a perfect rehearsal for the international women’s day.

I AM HAPPY THAT I WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2020 CASTLE LITE ENTEBBE LADIES GOLF OPEN. THIS IS A PERFECT WAY TO CELEBRATE THE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY. AS LADIES, WE NEED TO CHERISH THIS SPECIAL DAY. i had a successful practice round and i look forward a great tournament since the course is in the best shape. Maureen Okura, lady golfer

After day one, the golfers will then be seeded prior to the final round to determine the final round.

Nakalembe has won this championship for five consecutive years.

