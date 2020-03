The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations will hold its annual Awards Dinner on Friday, March 6 at Kabira County Club in Bukoto.

Hamson Obua, the State Minister for Sports, will be the guest of honour at the event at which excellence in basketball is recognised and awarded.

UCU Canons forward David Deng is up for the top individual award, the Men’s National Basketball League Regular Season MVP along with Sharing’s Ceasar Kizito and Syrus Kiviiri (Power, now at Nam Blazers).

JKL Lady Dolphins Hope Akello battles for the WNBL Regular Season MVP with KCCA Leopards stylish point guard Cyncia Irakunda and open court star Brenda Ekon (Nkumba Lady Marines, now at JKL Lady Dolphins).

Nicholas Natuhereza who had an impressive run with a young and inexperienced UCU Canons taking the side to their second finals in history is up for Coach of the Year along with title-winning coach Mandy Juruni and Stephen Nyeko who oversaw the promotion of Namuwongo Blazers to the National Basketball League.

2020 FUBA AWARDS NOMINATION LIST

Team Manager of the year

Grace Kwizera – City Oilers Basketball Club

Hajjat Mwajuma Nabawanuka – Nabisunsa Girls’ Secondary School

Ambassador

JKL Lady Dolphins

City Oilers

3X3 basketball team

Maria Najjuma

Coach of the Year

Mandy Juruni / City Oilers

Nicholas Natuhereza / UCU Canons

Stephen Nyeko / Nam Blazers

Most Improved Team (Men & Women)

Nabisunsa Girls (Women)

Nam Blazers (Men)

Most Disciplined Team (Men & Women)

Watoto Men

Watoto Ladies

Outstanding Performance

Fayed Bbaale

City Oilers

Lifetime Achievement Award

TOP SCORERS

Men NBL – Landry Ndikumana / City Oilers (505)

– Landry Ndikumana / City Oilers (505) Women NBL – Brenda Ekone / Nkumba L. Marines (442)

– Brenda Ekone / Nkumba L. Marines (442) Division 1 Men – Felix Mukunzi / UPDF (320)

– Felix Mukunzi / UPDF (320) Division 1 Women – Brenda Alyano / Miracle Eaglets (283)

– Brenda Alyano / Miracle Eaglets (283) Division 2 Men – Nibert Byamukama / Entebbe Archers (156)

BEST REBOUNDER

Men NBL – James Okello / City Oilers (337)

– James Okello / City Oilers (337) Women NBL – Hope Akello / JKL (302)

– Hope Akello / JKL (302) Division 1 Men – Emmanuel Makuei / Nam Blazers (219)

– Emmanuel Makuei / Nam Blazers (219) Division 1 Women – Becky Keren Longom / Nabisunsa (329)

– Becky Keren Longom / Nabisunsa (329) Division 2 Men – Peter Obleng / Entebbe Archers (145)

MVP REGULAR SEASON

Men NBL

David Deng Kongor (UCU)

Caesar Kizito (Sharing)

Syrus Kiviiri (Betway Power)

Women NBL

Cynthia Irankunda (KCCA)

Hope Akello (JKL)

Brenda Ekone (Nkumba)

Division 1 Men

Bossa Wafula (Gulu Hawks)

Sydney Chasimba (Nkumba Marines)

Dut Abraham (YMCA Hamstars)

Division 1 Women

Becky Keren Longom (Nabisunsa)

Brenda Alyano (Miracle Eaglets)

Barbara Namukaaya (Miracle Eaglets)

Division 2 Men

Kevin Kasobya (Crane High Men)

Nibert Byamukama (Entebbe Archers)

Najib Kintu (MUK Knight)

MVP PLAYOFFS

Men NBL

James Okello (City Oilers)

Tony Drileba (City Oilers)

Landry Ndikumana (City Oilers)

Women NBL

Rita Imanishimwe (JKL)

Flavia Oketcho (JKL)

Hope Akello (JKL)

Division 1 Men

Felix Mukunzi (UPDF)

Peter Senfuma (UPDF)

Moses Muhumuza (UPDF)

Division 1 Women

Ajar Kur Aguti (Magic Stormers)

Benedit Namwenge (Magic Stormers)

Evelyn Namuli (Magic Stormers)

Division 2 Men

Garang Kur (Kampala Rockets)

Ring Ayuel Ayuel (Kampala Rockets)

Daniel Majok (Kampala Rockets)

CHAMPIONS