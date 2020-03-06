Uganda Premier League (Thursday Result):

Maroons 0-1 Express

Striker Frank “Machette” Kalanda stabbed home the day’s lone strike as Express defeated Maroons 1-0 at the Prisons Stadium on Thursday.

The burly forward was well positioned to tap the ball past goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo off a perfectly laid cut back from captain Disan Galiwango in the 65th minute.

Galiwango had moments earlier come from the bench to make two promising runs down the left flank.

In fact, the first cut back into the area from Galiwango had been fluffed when a forest of bodies in the Maroons’ goal area blocked Daniel Shabena’s strike towards goal.

The visitors had moments earlier struck the wood twice, first through Arthur Kiggundu’s free-kick in the first half and via a powerful header by Isaac Doka Mweru.

Maroons best moments to find the back of the net were also evident through the league’s leading marksman Steven Desse Mukwala who was denied by goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga in a one against one incident in the second half and substitute Fred Amaku.

Express defended gallantly in the closing moments of the game but two of their players Mathias Muwanga and Frank Ssenyondo were cautioned during the closing stanza for time wasting acts.

Galiwango was named the pilsner man of the match.

Victory for Express, a club coached by Richard Wasswa Bbosa further eases their relegation worries as they have now accumulated 31 points from 25 games played, displacing newcomers Kyetume from 9th position.

Consequently, Maroons remain 13th on 24 points from 25 matches and they are embedded on the fringes of the relegation zone and from there action of their fans who hurled all sorts of insults to the coach Douglas Bamweyana, the situation pastes a desperate and crisis moment at the club.

The league returns on Friday with two matches on the menu.

Wakiso Giants host table leaders Vipers at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso as URA will be home to Police at the Arena of Visions stadium in Ndejje.