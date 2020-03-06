Castle Lite Entebbe Ladies Golf Open 2020:

Day 1 Leader:

Irene Nakalembe (Handicap 4) – 74 Gross

Irene Nakalembe is destined for an unprecedented sixth successive Castle Lite Entebbe Ladies Golf Open title.

The Entebbe based handicap 4 member carries a one stroke lead prior to tee-off of day two and the final round at the lake side par 71 golfing facility on Saturday.

The long hitting golfer returned 3-over par 74 during the opening round of 18 holes on Friday to take a slim lead over Uganda Ladies Golf Union President, Evah Magala who scored 4-over-par 75.

“It was a fair round of golf” she disclosed to Kawowo Sports at the club house after the 18 holes action.

“My strategy for day two will be to regulate and settle for the greens” she spoke of the final round plan coming on Saturday.

Kenya’s Mercy Nyanchama is 6-over par 77, jointly stationed as Peace Kabasweka.

Pre-tournament overwhelming favourite Martha Babirye is a distant 7 strokes from the leader, Nakalemba.

Babirye scored a disappointing 10-over 81, the same score as

“There is room to improve coming to day two action. Golf is golf and anything can happen. I will play my heart out” a visibly disappointed Babirye noted.

Meanwhile, Nancy Mugo, handicap 25 leads the group B cluster (handicap 17-26 golfers) with 70 (nett) having scored a gross of 95.

She is closely followed by Maxi Byenkya (72 nett) as well as the trio of Diana Nambalirwa, Peace Muyege and Entebbe ladies captain Rita Akot Apell who jointly share third position with 73 nett apiece.

Day two will swing on Friday morning with over 100 other golfers in the subsidiary group.

A colourful awards ceremony is planned on Saturday night with the top performers rewarded with different trophies and rewards before merry making will crown the evening.

Nakalembe has won this championship for five consecutive editions.

The tournament is held in celebration of the international women’s day coming up on 8th March 2020.

Nile Breweries Limited, under the brand Castle Lite are the main sponsors of this two day championship.

Leaderboard:

Main Group – Group A (Scores in gross):

1- Irene Nakalembe (Handicap 4) – 74

2- Evah Magala (Handicap 5) – 75

T3-Mercy Nyanchama (Handicap 6) – 77

Peace Kabaweska (Handicap 6) – 77

T6 – Martha Babirye (Handicap 4) – 81

Victoria “Vicky” Elias (Handicap 5) – 81

Judith Komugisha (Handicap 10) – 81

9 – Gloria Mbaguta (Handicap 7) – 84

10 – Sheila Kesiime (Handicap 13) – 85

T11 – Lillian Koowe (Handicap 14) – 89

Jeninah Nasimolo (Handicap 12) – 89

Mackline Nsenga (Handicap 13) – 89

14 – Wendy Angudeyo (Handicap 12) – 91

15 – Bridget Nakamoga (Handicap 10) – 92

16 – Resty Nalutaaya (Handicap 12) – 93

17 – Aidah Khamis (Handicap 13) – 100

18 – Robinah Angom (Handicap 14) – 102