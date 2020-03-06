Uganda Premier League (Match Day 25 – Friday Games):

Wakiso Giants Vs Vipers – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso (4 PM)

URA Vs Police – Arena of Visions (4:30 PM)

The Uganda Premier League match day 25 resumes on Friday, 6th March 2020 with two games on the menu.

Wakiso Giants host table leaders Vipers at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) will take on relegation threatened Police at the Arena of Visions, Bombo.

There is virtually no room for error when Vipers who are currently three points adrift from second place KCCA visit newly promoted Wakiso Giants.

The first round of this contest at St Mary’s Kitende witnessed a 1-0 win for Vipers.

Key facts:

Vipers will be boosted by several players who have been with the Uganda Cranes team preparing for the 2020 CHAN championship.

Team captain Geofrey Wasswa, Paul Willa, Abdul-Karim Watambala, Paul Mucureezi, Milton Karisa and marksman Fahad Bayo all return to boost the side away.

On the other hand, Wakiso Giants will be reunited by their stylish midfielder Hassan Ssenyonjo who has also been with the national team.

Wakiso Giants will miss midfielder Tom Masiko because of respect for the loan clause embedded as winger Viane Ssekajugo is down injured.

The Purple Sharks will hope and pray that goalkeeper Derrick Emukule, Hakim Ssenkumba, Amos Muwonge, Alex Komakech, Geriga Atendele and several of their key players replicate their A game to tame the Venoms.

This game will be handled by FIFA female referee Shamirah Nabadda.

She will be assisted by Mark Ssonko and Robson Atusinguza as first and second assistants respectively.

Robert Donney is the fourth official and Margreat Kubingi as the referee assessor.