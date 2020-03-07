Sundowns 1-1 Al Ahly (Al Ahly win 3-1 on aggregate)

Record African champions Al Ahly of Egypt held Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw at the Lucas Moripe stadium to advance 3-1 on aggregate to the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League.

The hosts, with Uganda Cranes skipper Denis Onyango went into the game eager to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg but were dealt a blow when Maboe Lebohang scored an own goal in the 21st minute.

The Brazilians reacted nicely with Gaston Sirino drawing them level with a goal in the 28th minute.

Pitso Mosimane’s side were dominant from then on but the Egyptian side held for a stalemate that sees them go through to the last four.