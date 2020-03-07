The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed receiving only three bids to host the 2019/20 interclub finals.

Africa’s governing body announced that there will be one match in the finals of Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup finals starting this campaign.

“With regards to the inaugural one-match for the finals of the Total CAF Champions League 2019/20 and Total CAF Confederation Cup 2019/20, three Member Associations have submitted bids during the 11 – 20 February 2020 timeline…,” read part of the statement on Caf website.

They are as follows; Total CAF Champions League 2019/20 Member Association Host City Stadium;

Cameroon, Douala Japoma Stadium Morocco, Casablanca Mohammed V Sports Stadium Tunisia, Tunis Rades Olympic Stadium

Total CAF Confederation Cup 2019/20 Member Association Host City Stadium;

Morocco Rabat Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium

Guided by the Technical Specifications, the ad hoc committee chaired by CAF 1st Vice President Constant Omari Selemani, will review and evaluate the received bids taking into consideration key facilities such as Infrastructure, Accommodation, and Medical amongst others.

A final decision is expected to be made by the CAF Emergency Committee on 12 March 2020.