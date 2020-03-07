Friday Results

Esperance 1-0 Zamalek (Zamalek win 3-2 on aggregate)

Saturday Fixtures

Sundowns Vs Al Ahly (Al Ahly lead 2-0 from first leg)

TP Mazembe Vs Wydad Casablanca (Wydad lead 2-0 from first leg)

Etoile Du Sahel Vs Raja Casablanca (Raja lead 2-0 from first leg)

Esperance Caf Champions league dominance was ended on Friday evening by Egypt’s Zamalek despite a 1-0 loss in Rades.

Leading 3-1 from the first leg, the Egyptian White Knights fell behind through Bilel Ben Saha strike as the former immediate African champions gave themselves hope of overturning the deficit.

🏹 We have our first semi-finalist in the #TotalCAFCL 📢



3 more to go tomorrow 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R9lPpOG6Az — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 6, 2020

However, despite the dominance in the game over the visitors, Zamalek defended resolutely to reach the semi-finals of Africa’s most prestigious tournament for the first time since 2016.

Action in the competition continues on Saturday with Denis Onyango and Joseph Ochaya in action for Sundowns and TP Mazembe respectively.

Both will be at home with Sundowns hosting Al Ahly who lead 2-0 from the first leg while TP Mazembe are at home to Morocco’s Raja Casablanca who carry a 2-0 lead.

Elsewhere, Etoile Du Sahel host Joel Madondo’s Wydad Casablanca.