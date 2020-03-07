Home Golf LIVE UPDATES: 2020 Castle Lite Ladies Golf Open Golf LIVE UPDATES: 2020 Castle Lite Ladies Golf Open By Kawowo Sports Team - March 7, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Golf Nakalembe takes one-stroke command of the 2020 Castle Lite Entebbe Ladies Golf Open Golf 10th Castle Lite Entebbe Ladies Open drives off under sunny conditions Golf 2020 Castle Lite Entebbe Ladies’ Golf Open practice round in Pictures LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news Okello, Akello win top gongs at FUBA Awards March 7, 2020