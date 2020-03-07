Management of Uganda Premier League entity Maroons Football Club has sacked the head coach Douglas Bamweyana with immediate effect.

This followed a string of unconvincing results that has seen the Prisons funded club lose their footing in recent times.

Maroons depreciated in form, losing their past five outings that has seen them fall in the relegation docket as they remain on 22 points from 25 games.

Bank rolled by the Uganda Prisons Service, Maroons has last won on 18th January 2020 during their 2-0 home victory over visiting BUL at the lake side Prisons Stadium.

Thereafter, they lost 2-1 away to Bright Stars at Kavumba, 1 all draw with Tooro United (home), fell 2-1 to KCCA at Lugogo, lost 2-1 away to Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, were condemned 1-0 at home by Busoga United, lost miserably 5-0 away to Vipers at the St Mary’s – Kitende and recently lost at home 1-0 to Express.

A management and board meeting that convened before the Vipers’ game had vested all the authority in Bamweyana with strong warning to improve the bad spell immediately.

Despite an improved performance in the 1-0 home loss against Express, Maroons still fell short, failing to find the back of the net and punished for sloppy defending when subsistute Disan Galiwango laid for Frank Kalanda to score past goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo.

After the Express game, a section of visibly angry fans shouted all sorts of insults towards the CAF “A” licenced tactician who has also previously coached at Makerere University, Express and Sports Club Villa.

With five games left to the end of the season, Maroons has to save face with must win scenarios against Police, Kyetume, URA, Sports Club Villa and Mbarara City.

The quest to look for a new coach starts almost immediately with the advantage that the league will take a month long recess (to accomodate Uganda Cranes preparations for CHAN 2020 in Cameroon).

This is a much needed breather for the club as the rebuilding process starts immediately.

Maroons games of the second round:

10th January 2020: Maroons 1-2 Proline

14th January 2020: Onduparaka 1-1 Maroons

18th January 2020: Maroons 2-0 BUL

29th January 2020: Bright Stars 2-1 Maroons

31st January 2020: Maroons 1-1 Tooro United

4th February 2020: KCCA 2-1 Maroons

18th February 2020: Wakiso Giants 2-1 Maroons

21st February 2020: Maroons 0-1 Busoga United

26th February 2020: Vipers 5-0 Maroons

5th March 2020: Maroons 0-1 Express

Maroons Remaining games of the second round:

Wednesday, 6th May 2020: Police Vs Maroons – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Friday, 8th May 2020: Kyetume Vs Maroons – Mighty Arena, Jinja

Friday, 15th May 2020: Maroons Vs URA – Luzira Prisons Stadium

Wednesday, 20th May 2020: SC Villa Vs Maroons – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Saturday, 23rd May 2020: Maroons Vs Mbarara City – Luzira Prisons Stadium