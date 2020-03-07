The adage that champions are born is a reality in the face of Irene Nakalembe, a handicap four female golfer.

The Entebbe club member, also the Uganda national ladies team captain won a record breaking sixth successive Castle Lite Entebbe Ladies Golf Open.

Nakalembe was untouchable leading right from round one of the 36 holes action played at the lake side par 72 Entebbe Golf Club course, founded in 1901.

The long hitting golfer struck three-over par 74 on day one and bettered her scores to two-over par 73 on the closing round that also lured subsidiary golfers.

“I feel happy and excited for this victory” the CIC Insurance sponsored golfer noted at the 18th green.

“It was a tough race because at one point, I was level before crossing for the final 9 holes. All the mercy goes to God. I thank Castle Lite for sponsoring this tournament and my personal sponsor, CIC Insurance. Now the target is to win the Uganda Open” she added.

Kenya’s Mercy Nyanchama settled for second place with a combined 152 total gross in two days.

Two golfers tied for third place; Peace Kabasweka and Evah Magala both scored 156 gross apiece.

Pre-tournament favourite Martha Babirye scored 81 and 79 for a combined 160 gross over two round for fifth place.

Nile Breweries Limited, under the Castle Lite brand proudly sponsored the two day championship that had participants from Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.