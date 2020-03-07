Wakiso Giants 0-0 Vipers SC

The Uganda Premier League title race remains alive with five games to play after leaders Vipers dropped points at Wakiso Giants in a goalless draw.

The Venoms who had a man sent off in the first half held on for a point but three would have seen them open a six point gap over champions KCCA.

They came into the game two days after KCCA had dropped points at home to Proline in the Lugogo derby.

Back to the game proper, both teams played an exciting game to the delight of the packed stands with Fahad Bayo twice coming close for the Venoms while at the other end, Fabien Mutombora made some good saves to deny the hosts.

FT | Wakiso Giants 0-0 Vipers SC



The full time whistle blows and it's honours even at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium!!! #WGFCVIP | #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/hSfUNq0qYq — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) March 6, 2020

Bayo’s time on the pitch was pre-maturely ended with marching orders from centre referee Shamirah Nabadda after he deliberately handled the ball.

The decision left the stands surprised as the offence always warrants a booking.

From then on, Wakiso Giants dominated proceedings with Hassan Ssenyonjo, substitute Ivan Kiweewa and Gadafi Wahab threatening.

It wasn’t until Fred Kajoba introduced Tito Okello and Denis Mwemezi in the second half that Venoms threatened again.

Mwemezi’s pace was too much for left back Alex Komakech and he forced a good save from Derrick Emukule while Okello had his shot blocked by a timely tackle from Geriga Atendele.

Wahab also had a chance from free kick stopped by the upright as the two shared spoils.

With a two months’ break before the league resumes, KCCA and Vipers know that any slip up in the last five games will have a great impact on the title destiny.