Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership

Heathens 48-00 Rams

Heathens underlined their credentials as outright contenders of the Nile Special Rugby Premiership after obliterating Rams in a controversial encounter at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on Saturday.

The Kyadondo-based giants needed 8 tries – three from man of the match Innocent Gwokto, and four conversions to run over hard-fighting Rams despite a couple of controversial calls.

Lawrence Ssebuliba scored the hosts’ first try when he sprinted home in the left flank, Chis Opa converting well for the early lead.

Rams’ Kana Joseph thereafter missed a penalty before Binagwa Ronald forced the crowds to their feet with a brilliant run that could be likened to a hot knife through butter.

Second half saw Rugby Cranes star Micheal Wokorach enter the fray, and all eyes were on him as Heathens loaded “double voltage”.

Wokorach entertained fans with strong hand-offs before Gwokto received from a maul to touch easily, Micheal Otto splitting the uprights as well.

Ronald Kayanja also converted his own try – having found the far left corner, near the flag to touch.

Scott Oluoch made it 24-00 in favour of Heathens thanks to his prowess at the front row. Even though Kayanja missed the extras – just a metre short, Gwokto went on to touch another time.

Controversy however surrounded his try because a few Heathens players appeared to criss-cross to obstruct opponents from reaching Gwokto on his way to the white chalk.

The allowed try drew wild protests from the Rams bench before Kayanja converted just under the uprights.

Joseph Oyet and Gwokto each scored tries moments later, replacement Bishop Onen missing a conversion for the former.

The last try then excited both sections of the crowd when Wokorach broke away with the ball from his half, charging towards the white chalk on the opposite end, before swiftly offloading to Kato Nicholas.

Kato who had no barrier of sorts ahead of him tipped easily, Kayanja converting for a 48-00 full time score. The win meant Heathens continue top ahead of a fresh weekend.