RESULT: Kobs 39-03 Warriors

A strong start right from kick-off saw KOBs Rugby Club be the first winners of the inaugural Patrick Othieno Mileke Aredo Memorial Shield match.

Kobs Rugby Club Kobs Rugby Club players team photo with Patrick Mileke Shield.

The Kobs versus Warriors league matches will from this year forward be played annually in honour of Patrick Othieno Mileke Aredo, father of the Aredo brothers – Erasmus, Gabriel & Joseph who passed away on September 8, 2019. Erasmus & Gabriel play for Warriors while the youngest of the trio, Joseph, plays for Kobs.

Kobs Rugby Club The Aredo Brothers (L-R: Erasmus, Joseph & Gabriel)

Papa Aredo was such a great fan & supporter of Ugandan rugby that together with his wife Deborah Sifuna Mileke were recognised as the best rugby fans at the Uganda Rugby Union Awards in 2010.

For the first match of this historic shield, Kobs were 39-03 victors against Warriors during matchday 12 of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League on a clear Saturday evening at Legends Rugby Grounds.

Daudi Semwami dived in the corner within one minute after kick-off but Joseph Aredo missed the conversion.

Just after 10 minutes, Philip Muhozi took the credit for the try from a well-worked lineout & maul as Kobs extended their lead to 10-00.

It wasn’t long before Keith Seruyange & Pius Ogena crossed the whitewash to give Kobs a comfortable lead with Joseph Aredo adding the extras for Ogena’s try.

Richard Kinyai split the uprights for his and Warriors’ only penalty kick of the match at the half-hour mark as Kobs led 22-03 going into the halftime break.

After the break, Warriors’ hopes of recovering from the poor first half were dented when Isaac Tago was sent to the bin for repeated infringement.

Kobs ran in three more tries through Alhajj Manano, Emmanuel Ecodu and Daudi Semwami with James Ijongat converting only Semwami’s to seal a 39-03 victory.

Daudi Semwami was named man of the match but honourable mention goes to James Ijongat who came off the bench for Aredo at flyhalf and delivered a stellar performance in under 30 minutes.

Kobs thus remain comfortably in 2nd place while Warriors drop to 7th with 6 matches left to play.