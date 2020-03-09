CHAN 2020 Finals (4th – 24th April 2020)

*Host Country: Cameroon

The Togo National Football Team is soon taking shape prior to the long awaited kick off of the CHAN 2020 tournament in Cameroon.

The latest development indicates that the Togo Football Federation (TFF) general secretary Pierre Lamadokou released a provisional team of 27 players.

These players will commence training drills on Monday, 9th March 2020 at the Lome Municipal Stadium.

A provisional team of 27 players will later be trimmed to the final 23 needed for the tournament.

ASCK Football Club has a lion’s share of players on this provisional squad with 7 in number.

These include; Ashraf Agoro, Abdoul Sabourh Bode, Richard Nane, Ismael Ouro Agoro, Jean Kossi Ozou, Kossi Koudagba and Semiou Tchatakora.

Dyto football club has four players in Adry Kossi Agbeko, Agbozo Klousseh, Idrissou Ridwane and Amekoudi Kokouvi Dodzi.

AS Otr club also has four players Bilali Akoro, Zonor Ayayi, Djoyagbo Kodjovi and Moubarak Abdoul Aigba.

The trio of Kwadjo Akakpo, Gnama Akate and Souley Hicham Tchadjobo are all from AS Togoport.

Gbohole-Su also has three players in Jarry Ahoro Kparo, Amah Tchoutchoui Kangnivi and Gbenyo Komla.

Gomido Football Club has the duo of Adjahli Kossivi and Messan Toudji.

Three clubs ASKO, Unisport and Maranatha each has three players.

Olufade Kabir (Unisport), Kossigan Salifou (Maranatha) and Tchakei Marouf (ASKO), completes the full 27 man provisional list.

Togo is in group C, the same pool as Uganda, Rwanda and the defending champions Morocco.

Group stage matches:

Togo will open up with Morocco on 6th April 2020, face Uganda Cranes four days later on 10th April 2020 before closing up with a date against Rwanda on 14th April 2020, the same date and time that Uganda Cranes will face Morocco.

The provisional team:

Adjahli Moïse Adjahli (Gomido), Adry Kossi Agbeko (Dyto), Agbozo Klousseh (Dyto), Ashraf Agoro (ASCK), Jarry Ahoro Kparo (Gbohloe-Su), Abdoul Moubarak Aigba (As Otr), Kwadjo Akakpo (AS Togo Port), Bilali Akoro (AS Otr), Amah Tchoutchoui Kangnivi (Gblohloe-Su), Amekoudi Kokouvi Dodzi (Dyto), Abdoul Sabourh Bode (ASCK), Djoyagbo Kodjovi (AS Otr), Gbenyo Komla (Gbohloe-Su), Gnama Akate (AS Togoport), Kossi Koudagba (ASCK), Richard Nane (ASCK), Olufade Kabir (Unisport), Ismael Ouro Agoro (ASCK), Jean Kossi Ozou (ASCK), Kossigan Salifou (Maranatha), Souley Idrissou Ridwane (Dyto), Hicham Tchadjobo (AS Togoport), Tchakei Marouf (ASKO), Semiou Tchatakora (ASCK), Messan Toudji (Gomido), Zonor Ayayi (AS Otr)

CHAN 2020 Groups:

A: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Mali, Zimbabwe

B: Congo, DR Congo, Libya, Niger

C: Morocco, Rwanda, Togo, Uganda

D: Guinea, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia