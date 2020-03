After having a close score in the first round of the season, the story wasn’t different this time around between Buffaloes and Impis. At exactly 14:30 (EAT) Center Referee Sauda Adiru set us underway to a very tight game that saw the lads walk off the pitch with a full-time score of 15-10 in favour of Buffaloes. Wilfred Seguya scored two tries for Buffaloes while Impis’ Ivan Otai scored their only try late.

