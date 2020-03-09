Uganda Cranes team destined for the 2020 CHAN tournament in Cameroon continued with their daily work outs on Monday, 9th March at the GEMS Cambridge International school in Butabika.

There was good and bad news to report home about on different wavelengths.

Apparently the news rotates on three KCCA Football club players; left back Mustafa Kizza, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago and forward Mike Mutyaba.

Whereas Kizza and Lukwago reported for training for the first time since last week, Mutyaba has been ruled out sadly, with an ailment.

“Mike Mutyaba reported to us on Saturday that he wasn’t feeling well. The doctor in camp took initial tests but it was decided that the player goes for further tests in hospital. With the insurance that players have, it has given us the chance to conduct other tests which have been completed but there is one more test to be done in conjunction with KCCA FC. At the moment it is unfortunate that we are ruling Mutyaba out of the CHAN tournament on the advice of the medical team. KCCA FC and FUFA will continue to monitor the situation as we focus on the player’s full recovery” said Uganda Cranes coach Johnathan Mckinstry as quoted by the FUFA Website.

Kizza had reported traveled for trials and Lukwago was still on the recovery path from a twisted arm injury.

Meanwhile, defender Halid Lwaliwa and offensive midfielder Karim Watambala, both players of Vipers Sports Club continued with specialized sessions on Monday morning.