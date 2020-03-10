Reports coming in indicate that Kenya’s Stanbic Bank Mwamba Ladies RFC have acquired the services of Ugandan international full-back Samiya Ayikoru.

Samiya Ayikoru featured for the Nairobi-based outfit at the Stanbic Bank Kenya Women 10s Festival at the Impala Sports Club during the 2020 International Women’s Day celebrations on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Kenya Women Rugby Samiya Ayikoru offloads in the tackle.

Ayikoru was named as the finest female rugby player of the year 2019 at the Uganda Sports Press Association Golden Jubilee celebrations on January 13, 2020, an award she has won a record three times.

She is a Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes international who has donned the prestigious black-yellow-red jersey at the Elgon Cup and Rugby Africa Cup tournaments in 2019.

Baron Edgar / Kratos Rugby Samiya Ayikoru for Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes

Before her move across the border to Kenya, the pint-sized athlete featured for Kyadondo-based club Thunderbirds for whom she had played her entire club rugby career.

Her last outing with the Thunderbirds was a successful triumph and defense of the Central Region Women’s XV League title against new club Avengers at the Entebbe SS playground on February 15, 2020. Coming off the bench in that match, Ayikoru orchestrated a much-needed comeback for the Thunderbirds to recover and be victorious.