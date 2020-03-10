Beach Volleyball Continental Cup (2nd Round – Women Group D)

10th – 12th March 2020

At White Sand Beach, Entebbe

For the next three days, the White Sand beach in Entebbe will be a busy hive of activities as the second round of the women group D beach volleyball continental show piece gets underway.

Five countries to include the hosts Uganda, continental giants Egypt, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Guinea Conakry will all be involved.

Day one action has eight matches on the match, volleying off as early as 9 AM.

Mozambique takes on Uganda 2 in the earliest match. This will be followed by Mozambique 2 against Uganda 1, a team coached by Sam Meya.

Team Uganda has Peace Busingye, skipper Joanita Nabuuto, Margret Namayalo and K. Nagoya, missing the injured Saidat Nungi.

The other set of matches will see Guinea Conakry 1 against Zimbabwe 2, followed by Guinea Conakry 2 against Zimbabwe 1.

Uganda 1 and Guinea Conakry 2 will then lock horns before Uganda 2 shall battle Guinea Conakry 1.

Meanwhile, Egypt 1 opens up with Mozambique 2 and later, Egypt 2 will face Mozambique 1.

The top two countries will qualify for the next level of qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.

Key Partners:

Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF), Confederation of African Volleyball, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), National Council of Sports (NCS) and Nivana drinking water.

The two FIVB official suppliers Mikasa and Senoh will remain fully on board.

Matches for 10th March 2020:

Mozambique 1 Vs Uganda 2

Mozambique 2 Vs Uganda 1

Guinea Conakry 1 Vs Zimbabwe 2

Guinea Conakry 2 Vs Zimbabwe 1

Uganda 1 Vs Guinea Conakry 2

Uganda 2 Vs Guinea Conakry 1

Egypt 1 Vs Mozambique 2

Egypt 2 Vs Mozambique 1

we have trained well for a long time and ready for the best display at home. Joanita Nabuuto, team captain

our players have some experience having earlier played in tanzania at the first qualification hurdle. we believe that we shall do well at home Hadijah Namanda, Uganda Volleyball Federation President