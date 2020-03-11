It’s exactly 15 years since record Ugandan league winners SC Villa last played in the Caf Champions League.

The Jogoos had won the 2004 league title, their last in the past 16 years and were drawn against Eritrea’s Adulis in the preliminary round.

They advanced 3-0 on aggregate after winning 1-0 away and 2-0 at home before they were drawn by eventual winners Al Ahly of Egypt in the first round.

At Nakivubo, the Jogoos inspired by Denis Onyango drew 0-0 with the record African club champions before a 6-0 humiliation in the reverse fixture in Cairo.

Here we take a look at the line-up that faced Al Ahly at Nakivubo and their whereabouts.

Denis Onyango

He was the difference at Nakivubo as he frustrated the star studded Egyptian side with save after save.

The game could rank as Onyango’s best in the Jogoos’ colours and it’s the same year that he guided the club to the Cecafa Kagame Cup without conceding.

He is currently the Uganda Cranes Captain and first choice at Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa.

Simeon Masaba

Simeon Masaba

Masaba is currently the head coach at UPL side Onduparaka. Against Al Ahly, he started at right back and gave a good account of himself. He went on to play for the national team for over a decade as a dependable right back.

Godfrey Kateregga

He retired from active football and resides along Entebbe Road. Kateregga played at left back although predominantly in his career, he was a natural right back.

Andrew Mwesigwa

The former Uganda Cranes skipper captained the Jogoos on the day playing at the heart of defence.

He announced retirement from a football a couple of years ago and owns a secondary school and a football academy that he runs.

Samadu Mutumba

He partnered Mwesigwa in central defence on the day and was a very promising centre back.

That proved to be his last year playing football in Uganda and he relocated to US where he lives till today.

Emmanuel Balyejusa

Former Uganda Cranes and SC Villa coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic nicknamed him ‘Computer from Iganga’. He played as the anchor man in that game. He is reportedly to be residing in home area – Iganga

Joseph Kabagambe

Joseph Kabagambe

Kabagambe was joy to watch on the right wing with an inch perfect cross.

He retired from the beautiful game and currently lives in United Arab Emirates.

Hakim Magumba

Hakim Magumba

Boda Boda as nicknamed by the fans was arguably one of the most experienced players on the squad playing behind the main man in the game.

Magumba retired from football but always appears in the Fufa President’s XI and runs own businesses in the city.

Morley Byekwaso

He is the current assistant coach to Mike Mutebi at KCCA. Micho once described him as one of the most intelligent player he coached in Uganda.

He played as a central midfielder in that one along with Balyejusa and Magumba.

Robert Ssentongo

From the squad, only he and Onyango are still active. The forward currently plays for newly promoted UPL side Kyetume FC.

Against Al Ahly, the diminutive centre forward led the line.

Jeremiah Ssebuyira

The versatile Ssebuyira started on the left of midfield against ‘The Club of the Century’.

His career took a nosedive when he went to USA for studies, returned recently and tried out at Lweza but he could have officially retired from the game. He is currently in Kampala.