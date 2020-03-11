Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Competitions Disciplinary Panel has suspended Dove All Stars FC coach Haruna Mawa for use of foul language.

According to the panel, Mawa was found guilty of using improper and derogatory comments on his Facebook account directed towards referees that officiated the FUFA Big League game between KatakaFC and Doves All Stars FC.

“Mr. Haruna Mawa, the head coach of Doves All Stars FC via his Facebook account (Mawa

Haruna) posted that, “Referees. FUFA Big league (small league) Bukeddea fc V Doves All

Stars, Kataka FC V Doves All Stars. If the fathers of the two referees had worn a condom,

Doves All Stars of Arua could walk away with a maximum of 6 points.”

Such statements violate Article 30(2) of the FUFA Competitions Rules which bars officials from use of indecent and insulting words or behavior.

Article. 30(2) of the FUFA Competitions rules provides

“A Participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour…”

Therefore, Mawa has with immediate effect suspended for one match and warned against using foul language in the future.

This therefore means, Mawa will not be on the touchline as Dove All Stars hosts Elgon group table leaders MYDA FC at the Greenlight Stadium on Thursday.

The Arua based side is currently 6th on the table with 12 points.