Uganda Cup (Round of 16):

Thursday, 12th March 2020: Dove Vs KCCA

At Katushabe Play ground, Masindi (4 PM)

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club is away to Masindi to face FUFA Big League outfit Dove during the opening match for the round of 16 Uganda Cup on Thursday, 12th March 2020.

The 10 time Uganda Cup winners made the trip minus several key players, many of whom are with the Uganda Cranes CHAN 2020 bound team, and others are sidelined with injuries.

Mike Mutebi’s charges made the trip to Masindi on Wednesday and also managed to train there in preparation for the match.

Of the team that traveled, it is a complete blend of the experienced players and the youthful graduates from the club’s U-17 team.

The very experienced players as Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Erisa Ssekisambu, Simon Sserunkuma, Abubakar Gift Ali, Kezironi Kizito, Fillbert Obenchan, Musa Ramathan, Hassan Musana are complimented by the academy graduates as goalkeeper Ali Mwirusi, Simon Mukisa, Sadat Mwanje,Sadat Anaku Elvis Mwanje and Jerome Otim among others.

KCCA eliminated CATIDA and Bukedea Town Council by an identical 2-0 scoreline at the round of 64 and 32 respectively.

Missing faces:

Experienced forward Mike Mutyaba, midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba are out with injuries as goalkeeper and captain Charles Lukwago, left back Mustafa Kizza, central defender Samuel Kato Nemeyimana, Herbert Achai and the utility Julius Poloto are all out because of national team duty.

Available KCCA Players:

• Goalkeepers: Ali Mwirusi, Jamil Malyamungu

• Defenders: Fillbert Obenchan, Musa Ramathan, Peter Magambo, Hassan Musana, Eric Ssenjobe, Simon Mukisa, Ibrahim Juma

• Midfielders: Kezironi Kizito, Abubakar Gift Ali, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Simon Sserunkuma, Elvis Mwanje, Pius Ssebulime

• Forwards: Erisa Ssekisambu, Sadat Anaku, Jerome Otim